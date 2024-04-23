'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple confirms next iPad event for May 7: Here's what to expect
For months now, we've heard rumors that Apple is planning to release a new OLED iPad Pro and new iPad Air this spring, with no official word from the company as confirmation. Now, Apple is inviting everyone to a virtual event happening on May 7 to announce the new devices.
The iPad launch event is expected to include a new line of iPad Pro and iPad Air models with the new M3 chips. Both models are rumored to be available in 11-inch Retina display and 12.9-inch OLED displays, and both lineups will be the thinnest iPad models yet.
Though Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, that event is reserved for new iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS announcements, including a new AI strategy. The May event will focus on new product launches, with the OLED iPad Pro being the main star.
There is no word on how much the new OLED iPad Pro will cost, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that it will likely have a big price increase.
The event's graphic features an Apple Pencil, which is also rumored to get a new third-generation model with this May launch. Apple launched the first Apple Pencil in 2015, the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018, and a USB-C Apple Pencil last November.
With iPadOS 17.5 hinting at a new gesture that would let users perform quick tasks by squeezing the Apple Pencil, the rumors for a third-generation stylus grew. The Apple Pencil 2 only has a double-tap gesture that lets users switch tools, with no "squeeze" gestures.
The Apple Pencil 3 is rumored to be priced at $130 and will also feature Find My support and interchangeable magnetic tips.