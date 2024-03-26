Apple confirms WWDC 2024 for June 10 - will AI steal the show?

Apple

Mark your calendars for June 10 as the date we may finally learn how Apple plans to add a dose of AI to its core products.

On Tuesday, the company announced that this year's Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, will take place starting Monday, June 10. Developers and others can attend the event in person at Apple Park in Cupertino, while most people will have to catch the live stream online.

WWDC is typically the event in which Apple takes the wraps off the next major versions of its assorted operating systems. That means we should anticipate demos of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, MacOS 15, WatchOS 11, tvOS 18, and VisionOS 2.0.

The event provides developers with access to experts, along with highlights of new tools and features to help developers cook up apps for the Apple ecosystem.

"We're so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24," Susan Prescott, Apple's VP of Worldwide Developer Relations, said in a news release. "WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful."

But this year's WWDC promises something extra, namely a spotlight on Apple's endeavors into AI. With companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google already infusing their products with generative AI, Apple seems to have lagged behind in this new realm.

To try playing catch up, the company reportedly has been working on its own in-house AI tech to add to the next-generation iPhone and other products. On tap at WWDC might be AI-based assistance for services like Apple Music and a major and much-needed overhaul for Siri.

But Apple has also allegedly been seeking a partner for outside help, possibly teaming up with Google to bring Gemini-powered AI features to the iPhone. Recently, the company purchased a Canadian startup firm called DarwinAI, which has designed ways to make AI systems smaller and more efficient.

People who plan to attend WWDC 2024 in person should be able to apply for tickets. Those who can't make the trip or score a ticket can watch the event through Apple's Events website.