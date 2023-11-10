Apple is now paying more for your used Apple Watches and iPads

The first model of the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the devices getting an increased trade-in value. Jason Hiner/ZDNET

If you're considering buying a new iPhone 15 Pro or an Apple Watch Series 9, and have wondered how much you could get for your old iPhone, you're in luck. Apple has increased its trade-in offers for the Apple Watch, iPad, and some Android phones by as much as $90 in some cases.

This means that Apple users who want to trade in their old Apple Watch Ultra for some credit towards an Ultra 2 or other Apple device could get up to $425 instead of the previous $380 limit.

But Apple Watch and iPad trade-ins aren't the only ones getting a credit boost; some Android phones are also seeing a larger trade-in value today than they did yesterday.

Here's how much trade-in credit you can get today, according to 9to5Mac:

Apple devices

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $425 in trade-in credit (up from $380)

Up to $425 in trade-in credit (up from $380) Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $160 in trade-in credit (up from $155)

Up to $160 in trade-in credit (up from $155) iPad Pro: Up to $580 in trade-in credit (up from $510)

Up to $580 in trade-in credit (up from $510) iPad Air: Up to $325 in trade-in credit (up from $315)

Up to $325 in trade-in credit (up from $315) iPad: Up to $260 in trade-in credit (up from $170)

Android phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Up to $340 in trade-in credit (up from $325)

Up to $340 in trade-in credit (up from $325) Samsung Galaxy S22+: Up to $230 in trade-in credit (up from $225)

Up to $230 in trade-in credit (up from $225) Samsung Galaxy S22: Up to $190 in trade-in credit (up from $180)

Up to $190 in trade-in credit (up from $180) Samsung Galaxy S21+: Up to $160 in trade-in credit (up from $140)

Up to $160 in trade-in credit (up from $140) Samsung Galaxy S21: Up to $135 in trade-in credit (up from $120)

Up to $135 in trade-in credit (up from $120) Samsung Galaxy S20+: Up to $100 in trade-in credit (up from $90)

Up to $100 in trade-in credit (up from $90) Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to $95 in trade-in credit (up from $85)

Up to $95 in trade-in credit (up from $85) Samsung Galaxy S10: Up to $70 in trade-in credit (up from $65)

Up to $70 in trade-in credit (up from $65) Samsung Galaxy S10e: Up to $55 in trade-in credit (up from $50)

Up to $55 in trade-in credit (up from $50) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Up to $165 in trade-in credit (up from $140)

Up to $165 in trade-in credit (up from $140) Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Up to $120 in trade-in credit (up from $100)

Up to $120 in trade-in credit (up from $100) Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Up to $90 in trade-in credit (up from $75)

Up to $90 in trade-in credit (up from $75) Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $140 in trade-in credit (up from $125)

Up to $140 in trade-in credit (up from $125) Google Pixel 6: Up to $110 in trade-in credit (up from $90)

Up to $110 in trade-in credit (up from $90) Google Pixel 6a: Up to $100 in trade-in credit (up from $80)

Up to $100 in trade-in credit (up from $80) Google Pixel 5: Up to $60 in trade-in credit (up from $50)

Up to $60 in trade-in credit (up from $50) Google Pixel 4 XL: Up to $40 in trade-in credit (up from $35)

Up to $40 in trade-in credit (up from $35) Google Pixel 4: Up to $35 in trade-in credit (up from $30)

Up to $35 in trade-in credit (up from $30) Google Pixel 4a: Up to $35 in trade-in credit (up from $30)

Apple buyers can apply the trade-in credit towards the purchase of a new Apple device. Apple doesn't offer trade-in credits for all available devices; the ones that aren't eligible for credit are recycled for free.