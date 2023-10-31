'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 15 best early Black Friday 2023 phone deals
I don't know when or how Black Friday became a whole shopping month, but here we are, with notable discounts on all things tech already plastered across digital catalogs everywhere. That's great news if you just so happen to be in the smartphone buying process, as virtually every major manufacturer has a model or two that's heavily discounted. That includes Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy foldables, and new Google Pixel phones.
Below, I've rounded up the very best early Black Friday phone deals that you can already take advantage of, including the top offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and, of course, carrier stores. Stay tuned for the latest updates on where and how you can save top dollar on the latest handsets.
- Current price: $1,500
- Original price: $1,800
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not the latest foldable phone on the market, but it is one of the best. The device comes with a 6.2-inch external display that's ideal for quick tasks and messaging and a larger 7.6-inch inner display that's great for multimedia consumption. In a way, you're paying for a smartphone and a tablet.
Compared to the competition, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings a level of maturity and refinement that's a step above, with premium materials, improved durability, and software that's well-optimized for multitasking. Right now, you can pick up Samsung's phone-to-tablet foldable at a $300 discount.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,000
Carrier deals are often too good to be true, and that's sort of the case with this iPhone one at AT&T. Right now, when you trade in a qualifying device (anything that's valued over $230), enroll in an installment agreement and are part of an eligible Unlimited voice and data plan, AT&T will refund you $1,000 over the course of ownership -- basically covering the cost of the iPhone.
Obviously, there are several prerequisites here, and not everyone will qualify for them all, but if you do and are open to a 2-3 year commitment, then it's a viable (and cost-effective) option.
- Current price: $374
- Original price: $499
The Pixel 7a is one of Google's most budget-friendly phone releases this year, but don't let the lower price fool you; it's a very competent handset that, in ways, outdoes its more expensive competitors. For example, the Pixel 7a fields a similar 48MP main camera as last year's Pixel 7 Pro, which, when paired with Google's computational photography chops, captures and processes some of great-looking photos and videos.
Right now, Best Buy has the Pixel 7a discounted down to $374, its lowest price of the season, making the Pixel a fantastic pick-up for anyone who wants a smartphone that just works and can live without the fancier bells and whistles.
- Current price: $1,700
- Original price: $1,900
The OnePlus Open is, in many ways, the best foldable phone on the market right now, besting Samsung and Google with a lighter and easier-to-hold design, a lower price for entry, and 67W fast charging that can bring your battery up from 0% to 70% within half an hour. The Open is also generously specced, with the one and only configuration having 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Right now, when you buy the OnePlus Open on Amazon, the e-commerce platform will bundle a free Amazon gift card (valued at $200). That's perfect if you plan to buy extra phone cases and accessories.
- Current price: $208
- Original price: $300
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is one of the rare budget phones that features an AMOLED display, which makes all types of visuals pop on screen. Other key features include a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, a sleek-feeling, matte-textured back cover, and 6GB of RAM to help manage more strenuous tasks.
During Black Friday, you can buy a device for just $208, making it a killer deal for budget shoppers. It's also unlocked for most major U.S. carriers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.
More early Black Friday 2023 phone deals
When is Black Friday 2023?
The official date for Black Friday 2023 is November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts weeks, if not days, in advance.
How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best phone?
Depending on if you're on Team Android or Team iPhone, the answer for the best phone overall will vary. For those in the former group, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best of the best, offering just about everything that a smartphone can -- from a quad-camera setup to reverse wireless charging to a built-in stylus.
For iPhone users, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is king, with the most capable camera system of all Apple handsets, reliable battery life, and a new Titanium build that's both slimmer and lighter.
What are the best early Black Friday deals right now?
