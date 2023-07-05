Apple just quietly future-proofed last year's 13-inch MacBook Air, and it's a big deal

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Last year's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air was ZDNET's Product of 2022. It was ultraportable, equipped with just the right screen size, and had the specs to power most users' workflows, including video editing, multi-window browsing, and streaming movies on command.
Also: Future iMacs could project your monitor displays onto walls
Not to be outdone by the release of a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple recently gave the 13-inch option one secret and invaluable upgrade: Bluetooth 5.3.
What does Bluetooth 5.3 entail? Besides general improvements to connection speeds, stability, and power efficiency (read: better battery life), here are the main benefits compared to Bluetooth 5.0, according to Bluetooth's website.
Previously, the 13-inch MacBook Air was listed with Bluetooth 5.0 on Apple's technical specifications page, falling short of the speeds and efficiency gains that other Apple products had, like the latest iPhones, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and even second-generation AirPods Pro. The page has since been updated with Bluetooth 5.3.
Also: MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: How to decide which Apple laptop to buy
Now, through some quiet system patch -- or perhaps Apple simply mislabelled the 13-inch Air with Bluetooth 5.0 instead of 5.3 since the very beginning -- the laptop supports the latest and greatest standard of wireless device-to-device connection.