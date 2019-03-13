Apple Music is now available on Amazon Fire TV, expanding to UK soon

Apple is planning major changes for Mac, should buyers wait? Rumors that Apple is planning an architecture switch away from Intel chips to its own silicon have been circulating for some time now, but recent reports suggest that Apple's revamping will be widespread, and bring even tighter integration between iPhone, iPad, and the Mac. Read more: https://zd.net/2EViugP

Amazon and Apple on Wednesday announced that Apple's streaming service is now available to Amazon Fire TV users in the US. The announcement follows the release of Apple Music for Amazon Echo smart speakers at the end of 2018. Amazon also announced the availability of the Apple Music skill will expand to include the UK for Fire TV and Echo devices in the "coming weeks."

Also: Spotify files complaint in EU over Apple App Store

If you've already enabled the Apple Music Alexa skill for your Echo devices, you don't need to do anything to begin listening to your library on a Fire TV. However, if you've haven't enabled the skill yet, open the Alexa app or online. You'll need to have your Apple ID login credentials handy.

Once enabled, voice commands of "Alexa, play Beats 1 on Apple Music" or "Alexa, play my favorites playlist on Apple Music" will get you going.

What other services would you like to see Apple Music come to? Google Home devices is a potential, as we saw a few weeks ago. What else? Let us know in the comments below.

