Apple now allows developers to send you advert push notifications on iOS

Changes to Apple's App Store guidelines have opened up the floodgates to a potential barrage of ads sent to users via push notifications.

On Wednesday, the tech giant announced changes to its guidelines, of major note being changes to how push notifications operate -- and what they can be used for.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, push notifications are still not permitted as a requirement for apps to function, nor can they reveal private or confidential data, but Apple will now allow developers to serve ads.

There is a caveat, in which Apple says, "push notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in."

On top of that, app UIs must obtain consent and there has to be a way for users to opt-out from these messages.

However, we so often skip through consent boxes when we install new apps -- in our haste to actually get to the content or service we want -- this decision may end up being a slippery slope that will lead to user annoyance and frustration as developers seek to cash in on the opportunity.

Apple has warned that any abuse of this measure will be punished severely with the revocation of developer privileges, but this won't necessarily stop less scrupulous developers from trying their luck.

The iPad and iPhone maker has also warned developers not to flood the App Store with apps designed for already saturated areas, including "fart, burp, flashlight, fortune-telling, dating, and Kama Sutra apps."

"We will reject these apps unless they provide a unique, high-quality experience," Apple says. "Spamming the store may lead to your removal from the Developer Program."

