Apple releases iOS 12.4 with wireless data transfer, fixes Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie app

Apple on Monday released iOS 12.4 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. According to the release notes, the update includes a new tool to wirelessly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, Apple News improvements, and the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch should work again.

Apple had previously disabled the Walkie-Talkie app after a flaw was discovered that would allow anyone to eavesdrop on an iPhone without the user's consent.

Apple also released WatchOS 5.3, TVOS 12.4, and an update to the HomePod adding support for Japan and Taiwan.

Absent from iOS 12.4 is the launch of Apple Card, the company's upcoming credit card that's tied to the iPhone for monitoring balance, making payments, and earning rewards.

Apple first announced Apple Card earlier this year with an expected release this summer, and leading up to the official release of iOS 12.4, hints of the new service were found in beta builds and many speculated Apple Card would launch alongside iOS 12.4.

You can download the updates over-the-air through your device's settings menu.