One feature makes this the best Apple Watch titanium band available

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The Withit Titanium Band

The innovative link adjustment system is fantastic, the butterfly clasp is secure, and the color perfectly matches the Apple Watch Ultra series.



The butterfly clasp, like most link bands, occasionally catches skin or hair.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch available today and the silver titanium body material is durable and attractive. Titanium bands for this titanium watch, however, are expensive. Apple's Silver Link Bracelet is $349, and the more affordably-priced Nomad Titanium band is still $300.

For the past few weeks, I have been sporting the Withit Titanium band, which is just $145. Don't be alarmed by its 50% lower price compared to competitors though, as this band sports a link adjustment method that every metal watch band should have.

Other metal watch bands usually come with a link removal tool that has some pins, a watch holder, a screw pin, and maybe even a small metal hammer. When I opened the Withit box, I was surprised to see no link removal kit and the watch band itself had all links attached. This approach made the band much larger than even my big wrists, so I was resigned to getting out some reading glasses and performing watch band surgery.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

I found that Withit incorporates a wonderful link adjustment system. You find the links with arrows, pull the top link directly out and away from the band, rotate the link 90 degrees, and then slide out the link adjacent to it.

You need to perform this procedure on two links to remove a link, but it takes seconds and holds securely when you rotate the link back down on the pin and push it into the band. I removed four full links from the band and now enjoy a perfect fit.

The grade 2 titanium watch band material perfectly matches the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 and is lighter than the stainless steel option. The band isn't exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra series and works with 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch models. The band also has a DLC protective coating and still looks as new as the day it arrived for testing.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The Withit Titanium band secures around your wrist with a double butterfly-style clasp. The band has never pinched my skin and stays in place securely.

Buttons on both sides must be pressed in to release the band, so you must be intentional to release it, which helps with security.

Sport and Mesh Bands for Garmin

Regular readers know I sport a smartwatch on one wrist and a GPS sports watch on the other. Withit sent along its $30 two-pack Garmin band set, with a metal mesh band, and silicone band in black and black/gray.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The metal mesh watch band fits my wrist well, but it barely fits over my hand to get to my wrist, even after substantial recent weight loss. The band may not be large enough to fit over big hands, so use caution with the metal mesh band if you have larger hands, as many 26mm watch owners do.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Withit offers this Garmin two-pack for both 22mm and 26mm Garmin watches. Since the Enduro 2 remains my favorite Garmin watch, I started my testing with this 26mm watch. Each band attaches to the Garmin pin via a plastic opening and clamp system where you press the band over the Garmin pin and then pull back on the clamp to release the band. It is similar to Garmin's Quick Fit system.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Given the large 26mm width of these two bands, I also tested out the bands on my Coros Vertix 2 GPS sports watch and they worked perfectly. This capability means Withit can advertise compatibility with the Coros watch lineup, especially as the bands are available for both 22mm and 26mm watches.

Sport and Link Bands for Samsung

Withit also makes bands for other watches and sent along a two-pack of its Samsung Universal bands, including a stainless steel link band and a silicone band designed for any watch with a quick-release pin mechanism and 20mm width. This two-pack of bands is not currently shown on the website, but the mesh and silicone offer is priced at $35. Withit also has a 22mm option for this two-pack but currently only offers one color option: black link and black silicone.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

You can easily attach and remove the bands with the quick-release pin. Unfortunately, the stainless steel link band does not have that innovative link release system seen on the Apple Watch titanium model (above). Withit still includes the link removal tool and instructions to remove links manually to fit the band to your wrist. I was lucky to find the watch band fit my wrist without removing any links, which made testing easier.

Once on the wrist, the double-button closure system keeps the band in place. The stainless steel and buckles have a matte black finish and look great.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

The black silicone band has openings along most of the length, so it will fit just about any wrist size while the openings also offer space for you to sweat it out during a workout. The silicone material is soft and a comfortable fit on your wrist. Stainless steel closures also ensure the band remains in place during any physical activity.

I love wearing watches -- and when I can easily swap out bands to fit my activity, mood, or even holiday, I am even happier. Withit provides one of the best titanium band options at an affordable price and an innovative tool-free link adjustment system.

I still cannot believe the low cost of the two-pack offerings for the metal mesh and silicone bands for Samsung, Garmin, and other watches with 20mm, 22mm, and 26mm widths. There are limited color options available, but the price is right and I highly recommend you consider a Withit watch band for your favorite watch.