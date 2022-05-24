Apple releases Apple Watch Pride Edition bands with matching watch face

Image: Apple

June is Pride Month, and right on time, Apple has announced two new Pride Edition watch bands to show the company's support for the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the new bands, Apple has released a new watch face that's designed to accompany each band.

The new $49 Pride Edition Sport Loop is available to order directly from Apple starting today. The band spells the word "Pride" in cursive, which is a nice touch to an otherwise colorful band.

There's also a $49 Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop that's a similar look to Apple's Sport Loop, but with black stripes mixed between the rainbow colors. The Nike band is also available to order today from Apple.

Shipments will arrive on May 26, the same day as wider retail availability. You can order the new bands here.

You don't have to own either band in order to access the new watch face. In fact, I received a push alert on my iPhone this morning from the Watch app, letting me know that the new Pride face was available for me to install. If you received the alert, you can open it and tap the Add button to add it to your watch. There are two versions of the same face, one with a white background and the other with a black background.

Inside the band's packaging is an App Clip link to download the watch face onto your watch. Alternatively, you can open the Watch append go to the Face Gallery tab to add the new Pride Threads watch face.