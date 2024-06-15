Every new feature Apple unveiled for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more this fall (including AI)

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this week shaped up to be one of the company's biggest events in recent years. The opening keynote, which took place on Monday, focused almost entirely on the buzzword we can't stop talking about -- artificial intelligence (AI).

After trailing behind major players like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, Apple unveiled a slew of AI features spread across the company's most popular operating systems. While AI was the event's main focus, Apple executives also announced this year's software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Vision Pro.

If you couldn't tune into the two-hour-long event, ZDNET has you covered. Here's a complete breakdown of all the announcements from earlier this week.

Apple unveiled what it calls its new "personal intelligence" system under the name Apple Intelligence. The release puts generative models at the heart of the ecosystem of Apple devices.

With Apple Intelligence, your iPhone can prioritize notifications to ensure you get notified only when it's crucial throughout your day.

The release includes writing tools that leverage AI, including rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text features available across mail, keynotes, third-party apps, and more.

Users can now create personalized images in the photo library, including sketches, illustrations, and animations. This feature is available in Messages, Apps, Freeform, Keynote, and Pages.

Apple Intelligence can tap into tools and carry out tasks on your behalf, such as "Show me all the photos," "Play the podcast," or "Pull the files that my coworker shared with me last week."

Because it's grounded in your personal information and context, and can retrieve data from across your apps and reference the content on your screen, Apple Intelligence is positioned to be your personal assistant.

Apple emphasized the safety and privacy precautions built into Apple Intelligence, particularly for on-device intelligence processing. The company touted the security of Apple's silicon, A17 Pro, and its M family of chips (M1, M2, M3, and M4).

For tasks that are too large for on-device processing and need to be completed in the cloud, Apple unveiled Private Cloud Compute, which protects users' privacy by running on servers specially created using Apple Silicon. When users make requests, Apple Intelligence first tests on-device capability, but calls on Private Cloud Compute if the task requires more power. Apple reiterated that user data is never stored or sold to external parties.

Siri finally got the AI makeover it deserves, first with a new look: when tapped, light wraps around the edges of your screen. Siri can now better understand users, even if they stutter, due to more advanced natural language processing (NLP). It now has conversational context, remembering what you just said and using it to complete the next task. Users can also type requests to Siri. Because it has in-depth product knowledge, Siri can answer questions about functionality on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Siri will also have Apple Intelligence's on-screen awareness, allowing it to act on what it sees. The voice assistant can also take actions across apps, including photo editing. With access to your personal context, Siri can understand and complete new commands, such as pulling your driver's license information from a photo and inputting it into a form. The Siri updates are coming to iPad and Mac, too.

Apple Intelligence also powers new features in Mail, including Rewrite, which offers users different versions of what they have already drafted. Suggestions are shown in-line, and Proofread edits for grammar, word choice, and sentence structure. You can also use Summarize to convert your text into bullet points. Smart Reply identifies relevant selections of an email and uses them to help craft a custom message. Summaries will now appear at the top of emails, making browsing an inbox easier. Apple Intelligence can even help prioritize your emails, placing what is most important at the top of your inbox.

There is an all-new focus option: reduce interruptions. When in this setting, your phone will only show you what is most important based on your personal activity and context.

Genmoji allows users to create AI-generated emojis based on what they type. You can also create a Genmoji based on a photo of a friend. Genmojis can be included in-line in Messages and even used for Tapbacks.

Image Playground allows users to leverage AI on-device to create images from text prompts, which can be easily shared in iMessage and elsewhere. The feature is also available in Keynote, Pages, and Freeform, and as a stand-alone Image Playground app.

Image Wand in the Notes app transforms a rough sketch into a polished image and is available directly in the tool palette. For example, you can circle a rough sketch in Notes and open Image Playground to transform your doodle into a fully-fledged image.

Apple Intelligence will also upgrade the Photos app with a new clean-up tool that removes unwanted objects. Search in videos allows users to easily find specific snippets of content, and users can create Memories on-demand, using text to edit and organize photos into movies.

In the Notes app, users can record and transcribe audio, which Apple Intelligence will generate a text summary of. This experience is also available in the Notes phone app.