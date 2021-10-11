Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 for iPhone with bug, security fixes

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Monday released the second iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 update, fixing some leftover bugs and a security issue. You can update your iPhone or iPad right now by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following the prompts.

The changelog for iOS 15.0.2 isn't very long, but it does include some fixes to what were surely frustrating issues. Here's the list that showed up on my iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

The security update includes a fix for a memory corruption issue that allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Even though I didn't experience any of the issues noted above, I'm installing the update on my iPhone and iPad Pro right now. That security fix alone sounds like it's worth it.