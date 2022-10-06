'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple may have announced the new Apple Watch Series 8, but that doesn't mean you should opt to pay full price for a new wearable. Right now, if you decide that its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7, you can save $150. Instead of paying full price, you can get one for as little as $549.
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great smartwatch that will give you a ton of health-focused features. The Always-on Retina display features 20% more screen area than the Watch Series 6 so you can see, tap, and text with ease. You will be able to check your blood oxygen levels at any time along with an ECG.
In addition to your biometrics, you can check your heart rate, noting any highs and lows, and even get life-saving heart rhythm notifications. Because it's a fitness wearable, you can also expect a swimproof design and IP6X dust resistance.
With the all-day battery life and faster charging, you can use that extra power to track your newly added tai chi, pilates, running, and yoga workouts. Or, you can use the Mindfulness app or check your sleep in the Sleep app.
If you forget your phone, you can still remain connected to your friends and family through calls, texts, and email. Plus, you can stream podcasts, audiobooks, and music without your iPhone. If this Watch sounds like a great addition to your fitness routine, we recommend adding it to your cart today to get that $549 price tag. Some colors already have sold out, and we expect the rest of them to follow by the end of the day.
This deal is a part of the Target Deal Days, which runs through Oct. 8, 2022. We've been covering the best deals, including $300 in savings on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ bundle and a 43-inch TCL TV deal for less than $150.