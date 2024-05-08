Grab an iPad (9th Gen) for just $250 after Apple's latest release

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Yesterday, Apple announced a list of devices, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil Pro, and more, during its "Let Loose" event.

With new iPads officially here, now's a great time to find savings on previous models. And don't be fooled; Apple's "older" iPad models still offer great features and can be just as good of a buy, especially if you don't want to splurge on the latest and greatest. The Apple iPad (9th Gen) continues to be a reliable tablet whether for work, entertainment, or creativity, even though it is one iteration behind the current iPad 10th Gen.

Also: This $349 iPad was secretly the best announcement during the Apple event

You can grab an iPad (9th Gen) for just $250 at Best Buy, saving you $80. This model offers 64GB of storage and all-day battery life, perfect for school, work, or casual use.

The Apple iPad (9th Generation) is an excellent option for users looking for reliability and functionality. The A13 Bionic chip offers a smooth user experience for day-to-day use and multitasking. Although it's an older generation, it features a fair amount of storage, and the 10.2-inch retina display showcases vibrant colors and crisp details for any captured content, making it great for a starter iPad. More significant storage iterations, like the 256GB configuration, are also on sale at some retailers if you're looking to bump up.

Also: Everything Apple announced at its 'Let Loose' iPad event

If the 9th Gen is too outdated for your liking, the iPad 10th Gen is also discounted right now, down to only $349 after Apple dropped the price by $100 following the announcement of their new iPads. This model features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 64GB of storage.

