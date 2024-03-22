'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 for $70 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September 2023 and highly rated by ZDNET, is available in select models for only $329, which is $70 off the regular price of $399 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. These savings are comparable to the prices ZDNET saw during Cyber Week 2023.
Also: The 100+ best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals you can shop now
The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
Read the review: Apple Watch Series 9: Don't settle for less expensive models, here's why
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner recommended purchasing it over cheaper models after reviewing the Series 9 in 2023.
"Inside the Apple Watch Series 9 is the S9 chip which makes the popular smartwatch faster, smarter, and better at reading your body signals -- based on my real-world tests next to the last-generation model. That makes this year's Apple Watch Series 9 a generational step up. So, if you're in the market for an Apple Watch right now, I'd specifically recommend getting the Series 9 (or the Apple Watch Ultra 2) because the health tracking is such an improvement from previous models," Hiner said of the watch model in his review.
If you're ready to snatch up Apple's newest Watch Series 9 before this deal expires, head to Amazon soon. And check out more Apple Watch deals here if you're still on the hunt.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.