Apple's first visionOS update gives personas a facelift: Here's what else is new

It's only been about a month since the release of the Apple Vision Pro, but we're already getting the first visionOS update.

Most notably, personas – 3D representations of a user's head and upper body that can be used for video calls like Zoom and FaceTime – are getting better. In version 1.1 of visionOS, personas will have improved hair and makeup appearance, plus better neck and mouth representation, Apple said. Early reports from Reddit and other online forums confirm that virtual avatars are indeed a bit more realistic now.

Additionally, users can now set up a persona without holding the device. Just head to Settings > Persona and then choose "Hands-free capture." Before, a user had to hold the device and look into the front camera while images of their face were captured from multiple angles. Now, the Vision Pro can be placed on a table or someone else can hold the headset for this process.

Also on the graphics front, visuals have been improved for EyeSight, which is the rendering of the wearer's eyes that shows up on the outside display of the device to help them connect with people around them.

For businesses using the Vision Pro, Mobile Device Management has arrived, which lets companies easily manage multiple devices at once, including setting up custom configurations, installing apps, and remotely erasing things.

Lastly, several small features were introduced, including the ability to delete system apps from the Home View (previously, pre-installed apps couldn't be removed), changes to make text input on the virtual keyboard better and fix a few bugs, improved closed caption controls for immersive video, and easier connection to a Mac with Virtual Display.

For most users, automatic updates should be turned on, so there's nothing you need to do to get this update. But, if you want to check for an update or turn them on automatically, go to Settings > General > Software Update.