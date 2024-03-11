Apple Vision Pro FAQ: Price, features, hands-on insights, and everything you need to know

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

An Apple AR/VR headset had been rumored for more than six years, and now it's finally here. Eight months after Apple announced the Vision Pro at WWDC, the headset began shipping to customers.

The highly anticipated headset is designed to take mixed-reality experiences to the next level. Apple has gone as far as claiming that the Vision Pro is the "most advanced personal electronic device ever."

Review: Apple Vision Pro: Fascinating, flawed, and needs to fix 5 things

Preorders for the device began on Jan. 19, and -- despite its steep price point (it starts at $3,499) -- Apple sold 200,000 units in the first 10 days, according to MacRumors.

So, is the Vision Pro worth the price? Here is everything you need to know about the company's newest product, including its specs, functionality, and some insights from ZDNET editors' own hands-on experiences.

View at Apple

June Wan/ZDNET

How does the Vision Pro look and feel? The design of the Vision Pro differs from many existing AR/VR headsets. For example, the device has an external battery pack that resembles the size of an iPhone and connects to the headset via a cable. When you're using the Vision Pro, you therefore have to be mindful of the battery (you can put it in your pocket) and the dangling cable. Also: I've tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets and here's the one most people should buy By relying on a tethered battery system, Apple was able to reduce the headset's weight. Apple claims this setup solves one of the biggest issues with AR/VR headsets: discomfort after extended use. The Vision Pro itself resembles ski goggles. Its curved front includes an external screen for EyeSight, a feature that allows your eyes to be seen when others approach you.

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

The device features two OLED displays that together pack a total of 23 million pixels, Apple's M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and Siri. The headset also features Apple's new R1 chip, which runs in parallel with the M2 chip to reduce lag.

The headset has two individually amplified drivers inside each audio pad to power its Personalized Spatial Audio, which personalizes sound for a user based on their head and geometry.

Also: The Apple products you shouldn't buy this month: March 2024 edition

To switch between AR and VR, the headset has a crown similar to the one on the Apple Watch. There is also a knob that lets users customize the fit and a button on top of the headset to take photos.

June Wan/ZDNET

Users can control the headset with eye and hand tracking, a feature that's slowly being adopted by other headsets on the market, as well as voice commands. For example, users can pinch to select and flick to scroll.

Vision Pro runs on a new Apple operating system, VisionOS, which resembles the iPadOS interface, bringing Apple's apps and services ecosystem to the headset. VisionOS was created specifically for spatial computing.

What can you do with the Vision Pro headset? The headset is capable of running popular Apple apps, including Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, and more in mixed reality -- a blend of both AR and VR. The headset launched with 600 new apps, including Zoom, Microsoft 365, Slack, Todoist, and more. Also: I tried Apple Vision Pro for a weekend and here are my 3 biggest takeaways According to Apple, the apps feel like they are in your natural space and environment. As a result, moving apps is similar to moving actual items around you. In his hands-on write-up, ZDNET's Jason Hiner shared that by the end of his 30-minute demo, moving objects became second nature. "Within five to 10 minutes, I was rapidly opening and closing apps, scrolling up and down and right to left, selecting things, and moving apps and windows around in the space in front of me," said Hiner. "By the end of the demo, I was doing all of this without giving it much thought and with a lot of accuracy and confidence." Immersive video is one of the biggest selling points of the device, allowing users to feel as if they are physically present in the space where the video is taking place. For example, with the headset, you can stream a movie and watch it as if it were playing on a giant screen in another environment, such as the beach, with immersive spatial audio.

June Wan/ZDNET

The Vision Pro is also compatible with existing third-party streaming services to ease the continuity between your favorite apps and the headset. For example, users can access Disney+, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, IMAX, and MUBI, to name a few.

You can also use spatial video to watch your own videos shot on your iPhone. This experience is one of the headset's biggest standout features, according to Hiner.

Also: How to order Apple Vision Pro: Tips, tricks, and my secret to a good face scan

"The difference between regular photos and videos and spatial photos and videos is almost like the leap from black-and-white to color in photographs and film -- although this may be an even bigger jump," shared Hiner.

If you are interested in using the headset for work purposes, you are in luck. The headset can double as a 4K external monitor by mirroring what's on your connected Mac onto the AR interface. (The feature only supports a single Mac display, but Apple might one day expand support to multiple displays.)

Also: I recorded spatial videos to view on Vision Pro and Quest 3 and you can download them

In addition, FaceTime for Vision Pro allows for videoconferencing, which you can use to work with your co-workers on projects at the same time. The tiles of people on the call are "life-sized" and each person's audio comes from the individual's tile position, allowing for more natural conversations.

People on the call see the Vision Pro wearer's "digital persona", which uses machine learning algorithms to reflect the wearer's face and hand movements in real time, according to Apple. You can check out a video of Hiner and ZDNET's Reviews Editor Kerry Wan FaceTiming each other with their digital personas below.

Also: Apple's first VisionOS update gives personas a facelift: Here's what else is new

The headset can create a persona for you by scanning your face and building a realistic model that has depth, and which moves as you do while on FaceTime calls. Third-party conferencing apps, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, offer enhanced video-calling experiences on the device as well.

To create your persona, the headset scans your face and then creates a realistic model of you that has depth, and which moves with you to represent you on FaceTime calls. Third-party conferencing apps, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, offer enhanced video-calling experiences on the app as well.

Vision Pro scanning a user. Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

How much does the Vision Pro cost? The Vision Pro has a hefty price tag of $3,499 for the 256GB base storage model, setting its own premium category from the likes of Meta, HTC, and other manufacturers that play in the sub-$1,000 range. Review: Meta Quest 3: The VR headset most people should buy in 2024 Apple also offers two additional storage options: the 512GB configuration, which retails at $3,699, and the 1TB, which retails at $3,899. The box itself includes the headset, the battery pack, a Dual Loop Band, a cover, a light seal cushion, a polishing cloth, a USB-C Power Adapter, and a USB‑C Charge Cable. Also: Don't buy an Apple Vision Pro headset without this crucial accessory In addition to the storage modifications, eyeglass wearers also have to factor in the cost of the Zeiss Optical Inserts, which range between $99 to $149. There are other bells and whistles you can opt for, such as Apple Care+ for $499 for two years or $25 per month, or accessories, such as the $199 Travel Case.

What comes in the Apple Vision Pro box? Included in the $3,499 purchase price is the headset, the battery pack, a Dual Loop Band, a cover, a light seal cushion, a polishing cloth, a USB-C Power Adapter, and a USB‑C Charge Cable. You can watch Hiner unbox the device here.

Also: Why you'll need a VPN for the Vision Pro (and other XR headsets)

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Can I wear the Apple Vision Pro with glasses? You should not wear the Apple Vision Pro with glasses on your face. The headset was not made to accommodate glasses, and wearing both simultaneously could result in an uncomfortable experience that could even damage your headset. Also: How much does it cost Apple to make a Vision Pro headset? However, Apple knows that people who wear glasses need to be able to see to use the headset, so the company also sells Zeiss Optical Inserts. They retail at $99 to $149, so if you are a glasses wearer considering buying the headset, make sure to factor in this additional cost.

June Wan/ZDNET

Does the Apple Vision Pro have controllers? One of the standout features of the Apple Vision Pro is its advanced hand-tracking, which allows users to forgo using controllers for a more immersive AR/VR experience. However, unlike the Meta Quest 3, there is no optional controller you can use, and instead, you rely entirely on its hand tracking. Also: Vision Pro controller could resemble an Apple Pencil, patent suggests However, if you want controllers in the future, you may be in luck. Apple recently applied for a patent for Handheld Controllers with Charging and Storage Systems. One perk of controllers is that they offer much more precision, which is especially useful for working professionals such as engineers. Before you get your hopes up, it is worth noting companies file many patents every year and only some of these ever see the light of day.

When is the Vision Pro available? The Apple Vision Pro is available for purchase on the Apple website and in stores. Preorders for the device began on Jan. 19, and those units began arriving on Feb. 2.

Can you try the Vision Pro before buying it? Yes, you can try the Vision Pro before purchasing by booking a one-on-one demo experience with a specialist at an Apple Store. You can find the booking link on Apple's website. You can also purchase the Vision Pro, try it for yourself, and return it after two weeks.

What is the return policy on the Apple Vision Pro? The return policy on the Vision Pro is the same Standard Return Policy as any other Apple product: you have 14 days to return it if you are not satisfied. Also: 7 reasons why people are returning Apple Vision Pro, according to Reddit Now that it has been more than two weeks since the Vision Pro's launch, some have already returned the headset for a variety of reasons, including design flaws or simply wanting to get their money back after trying the device. Also: How to return the Apple Vision Pro

How does the Apple Vision Pro compare to the Meta Quest 3? For starters, the Apple Vision Pro is more of a premium headset, and, as a result, it costs seven times more than the $500 Meta Quest 3. Also: Meta Quest 3 vs. Apple Vision Pro: How accurate was Zuckerberg's review? The products differ in terms of displays, weight, processors, controllers, and more, affecting their use cases and biggest benefits. To break down which headset is the better fit for you, check out Kerry Wan's comparison article.

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Is the Apple Vision Pro worth the price? This is the three-and-a-half-thousand-dollar question. Ultimately, whether the Apple Vision Pro is a good fit for you depends on your use cases, interests, and needs. To help you make that decision, ZDNET's Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner wrote two helpful articles: Apple Vision Pro: 9 reasons people give for ordering the $3,500 headset

Pre-ordering Apple Vision Pro? These 5 questions can help you decide. After spending time with the Apple Vision Pro, Hiner shared his full review, including his overall rating, experience, and whether he would recommend it. ZDNET experts have Apple Vision Pro headsets in their hands at the moment, so stay tuned for more feature spotlights and buying advice to help you make a decision.

Apple











