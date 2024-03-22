'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Are you certified with Adobe Creative Cloud? This $25 bundle can help
Most creatives who are thriving in the digital age are familiar with or advanced in one of the Adobe Creative Cloud programs. With a full suite of content-shaping tools that lead industries around the world, Adobe offers a league of technology that's highly valued.
For those with expertise who want to show it to prospective employers, a certification can go a long way. To prepare for an exam that would offer such a stamp of approval, it's worth studying up using a resource like The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle, which is on sale for just $25 (reg. $180) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This comprehensive bundle features ten courses and a total of 73 hours of content on Adobe Creative Cloud programs including Premiere Pro, Lightroom, After Effects, Adobe Animate, Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD UI UX Design, and more.
One of the most popular courses, the Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course: Beginner to Advanced 2022 features 77 lectures that are designed to help you fully understand how to edit with the program. It covers the basics of building a timeline as well as lessons on creating graphics, titles, transitions, and even animations.
Don't miss your chance to save on The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle, on sale for just $25 (reg. $180) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.