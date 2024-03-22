X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech Services & Software

Are you certified with Adobe Creative Cloud? This $25 bundle can help

Learn how to master Adobe programs like Premiere, Photoshop, and more.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner
adobe

This Adobe Creative Cloud certification-prep bundle is $25 through March 24. 

StackSocial

Most creatives who are thriving in the digital age are familiar with or advanced in one of the Adobe Creative Cloud programs. With a full suite of content-shaping tools that lead industries around the world, Adobe offers a league of technology that's highly valued.

For those with expertise who want to show it to prospective employers, a certification can go a long way. To prepare for an exam that would offer such a stamp of approval, it's worth studying up using a resource like The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle, which is on sale for just $25 (reg. $180) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

This comprehensive bundle features ten courses and a total of 73 hours of content on Adobe Creative Cloud programs including Premiere Pro, Lightroom, After Effects, Adobe Animate, Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD UI UX Design, and more. 

One of the most popular courses, the Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course: Beginner to Advanced 2022 features 77 lectures that are designed to help you fully understand how to edit with the program. It covers the basics of building a timeline as well as lessons on creating graphics, titles, transitions, and even animations. 

Don't miss your chance to save on The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle,  on sale for just $25 (reg. $180) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Apple Vision Pro with Energy Yellow ZDNET

I've tried Vision Pro and other top XR headsets and here's the one most people should buy

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI image generators to try right now

365499141-252264697622883-3897139225705278962-n

The best TVs of 2024: Expert tested