Are you freakin' kidding me? This WD 4TB external drive is $80

Western Digital

Do you work with media of any kind? Audio, images, video? That stuff seems to grow exponentially these days, probably because it's so damn easy to create.

That's precisely why you need a bigger hard drive than you ever thought you would: to hold (and/or back up) that ever-expanding media collection.

How big? This big: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Western Digital 4TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped. It lists for $129, normally sells for around $100 and has only ever this cheap once before.

I'm not sure there's much more I need to say, except four terabytes for 80 dollars. Okay, I'll add that it's a USB 3.0 drive, which it would have to be -- a USB 2.0 interface would be cruel and unusual punishment (though it does support that if, for some reason, you have no 3.0 ports).

You don't get any backup software, and if you want to use the drive with a Mac, you'll have to reformat it.

Beyond that, the drive has a 4.3-star average rating from 700 past buyers -- about as good as it gets for hard drives these days.

I'm not sure how long the Elements will last at this price; it was the usual $99 a little earlier today. This might be a 24-hour sale or it might end at some random time. Good luck!