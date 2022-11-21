'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
As much as we try to prevent it, it happens. Our computers crash (knock on wood), and we lose our files. Of course, things are much different now than they were a few years ago. Now there are external hard drives that can protect all of your files and content in another place, so you do not risk losing your most important files.
First, though, you need to know which external hard drives are the best --and that's where we can help. We conduct in-depth research and scour the market for the best external hard drives for your home and office computer, so that you can save time and money.
Also: The best Black Friday storage and SSD deals
Tech Specs: Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB | Connectivity: USB | Type: Portable | Hard disk form factor: 3.5 inches
For our pick, the Seagate Backup Plus wins the best external hard drive overall. The device is ultra portable for easy carry, and it offers a straightforward design that works with both Windows and Mac. The USB 3.0 drive gives easy access to your files, and you also have the ability to set up automatic backups, whether it is daily, weekly, monthly, or on-demand. As a bonus, with your purchase, you'll receive a two-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, plus a two-year warranty.
Read the review: Seagate Backup Plus Review
Tech Specs: Capacity: 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, 8TB | Connectivity: Thunderbolt, USB-C | Type: Portable
As the name suggests, the LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt is the best rugged external hard drive for its tough design -- but it's fast, too. The incorporated Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 130MB/s, giving you high-speed file transfers. Of course, the best part about this external hard drive is its durability. The tough, rugged design is built for life on the road, so it can outlast normal wear and tear. This unit is drop-, dust-, and water-resistant, so you can maintain peace of mind during every adventure.
Tech Specs: Capacity: 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 14TB, 16TB, 18TB, 20TB, 24TB, 28TB, 36TB | Connectivity: USB | Type: Desktop | Hard disk form factor: 3.5 inches
There is no shortage of capacities for the WD My Book Duo. Its storage ranges from 4TB all the way to 36TB, offering the largest capacity of all the best external hard drives. However, you have to pay for all that storage with a higher price tag. It uses USB connectivity and offers a hard disk form factor of 3.5 inches, which is larger than other models. As a desktop unit, we also recommend this unit for gaming.
Tech Specs: Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB | Connectivity: USB | Type: Hard Drive | Hard disk form factor: 2.5 inches
If you don't have a lot to spend, the WD My Passport is a dialed-down version of the external hard drive. It is compatible with desktops and gaming consoles, making it a versatile pick. However, you will have to deal with a lower hard disk form factor of 3.5 inches. It stores a maximum of 5TB, making it suitable if you have fewer files.
Tech Specs: Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 5TB | Connectivity: USB 3.0 | Type: Portable, Desktop, Gaming Console | Hard disk form factor: 2.5 inches
We recommend the WD Black P10 Game Drive as the best external hard drive for gaming. You get up to 5TB of storage, which can hold up to 125 games, plus USB 3.0 connectivity, albeit with a lower hard disk form factor of 2.5 inches. It uses USB Type-A compatibility, coupled with a Micro-B cable and SuperSpeed interface. You will also find that it's compatible with certain Xbox and PlayStation systems.
The Seagate Backup Plus combines affordability with a portable design and a high hard disk form factor. This chart can help you see how it compares to the other best external hard drives.
Best external hard drive
Price
Capacity
Type
Hard Disk Form Factor
Seagate Backup Plus
$108
1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB
Portable
3.5 inches
LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt
$300
2TB, 4TB, 5TB, 8TB
Portable
3.5 inches
WD My Book Duo
$440
4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 14TB, 16TB, 18TB, 20TB, 24TB, 28TB, 36TB
Desktop
3.5 inches
WD My Passport
$52
1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB
Portable
2.5 inches
WD Black P10 Game Drive
$79
1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 5TB
Desktop / Gaming console
2.5 inches
Our expert recommendations can help you find the best external hard drive for your needs.
Choose this best external hard drive...
If you want...
Seagate Backup Plus
A hard drive for both your PC and Mac
LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt
A durable unit that can handle heavy travel
WD My Book Duo
As much storage as possble
WD My Passport
The best budget option
WD Black P10 Game Drive
A hard drive that can cover your gaming needs
Include a "Which is the right [topic keyword] for you?" section formatted in a listicle item shortcode.
In this section, break down a buying tree for readers based on their use cases. Make a two-column chart (see live example here or see below) to visually lay out the use cases.
To find the best external hard drives, we consider several factors.
A solid-state drive (SSD) offers portability in its design, so you can take it on the go with you. An internal hard drive not only chains you to a specific device, but it also provides a greater amount of memory than SSDs.
An SSD typically lasts around ten years, which is far more than traditional hard drives, which usually last between three and five years.
While the exact cost can vary, the best external hard drives range from $52 to more than $425 in price.
While searching for the best external hard drives, we found these runner-up options that may be right for you
For other ideas, check out our expert picks for the best computers, the best all-in-one computers, and the best gaming PCs.