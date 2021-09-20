Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

ASUS Tinker Board 2S: High-performance Raspberry Pi alternative

High-performance, easy to set up, and over-the-air firmware updates.

The long-awaited ASUS Tinker Board 2S is out. And there's a lot packed into the 85 x 56 mm Raspberry Pi form factor.

At the heart of the Tinker Board 2S is a Rockchip RK3399 chipset that combines two ARM Cortex-A72 cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and an ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU.

The board comes with 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 16 GB of eMMC flash.

ASUS Tinker Board S2

ASUS Tinker Board S2

On the ports front, there's everything you could want -- four USB ports, a single HDMI 2.0 connection, RJ45 Gigabit LAN, and an M.2-2230 slot kitted out with a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi card.

Along with the ubiquitous 40-pin GPIO, there's also a 22-pin MIPI DSI, 15-pin MIPI CSI-2, DC fan, and RTC battery headers.

ASUS has made available an easy set-up tool and an IoT Cloud Console for data management and analysis, as well as firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

ASUS has also made available Android 11, Android 10, and Debian 10 images for the Tinker Board 2S.

Best Raspberry Pi alternatives (Best of 2019) SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 20

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3