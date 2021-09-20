ASUS Tinker Board 2S: High-performance Raspberry Pi alternative

The long-awaited ASUS Tinker Board 2S is out. And there's a lot packed into the 85 x 56 mm Raspberry Pi form factor.

At the heart of the Tinker Board 2S is a Rockchip RK3399 chipset that combines two ARM Cortex-A72 cores, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and an ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU.

The board comes with 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 16 GB of eMMC flash.

On the ports front, there's everything you could want -- four USB ports, a single HDMI 2.0 connection, RJ45 Gigabit LAN, and an M.2-2230 slot kitted out with a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi card.

Along with the ubiquitous 40-pin GPIO, there's also a 22-pin MIPI DSI, 15-pin MIPI CSI-2, DC fan, and RTC battery headers.

ASUS has made available an easy set-up tool and an IoT Cloud Console for data management and analysis, as well as firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

ASUS has also made available Android 11, Android 10, and Debian 10 images for the Tinker Board 2S.