Asus, TP-Link and ARRIS ranked highest in J.D. Power report on wireless routers satisfaction

A new customer survey on wireless routers from J.D. Power has found that Asus, TP-Link and ARRIS are the highest-ranked wireless routers from a satisfaction standpoint.

J.D. Power's Wireless Router Satisfaction Report ranks routers based on 10 measured factors, which include Wi-Fi range; reliability; the speed of upload/download; restore connection easily; security capabilities; price; ease of set-up; the variety of features; intuitive user interface; and customer service.

The routers are rated based on a 1,000 point scale, and the latest report found that overall, customer satisfaction with routers has increased significantly compared to 2020.

This year, the overall customer satisfaction with wireless routers increased to 884, up from 826 last year.

The most heavily weighted factor in the study, Wi-Fi range satisfaction, increased from 831 in 2020 to 851 this year.

Asus took the top spot with an 859 customer satisfaction rating, while TP-Link was not far behind with 855. ARRIS was just a hair behind both at 853.

J.D. Power

This is the sixth report J.D. Power has produced on wireless router satisfaction, and this year's report is based on a survey of 1,256 people in September and October who bought routers over the last 12 months.

Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power, noted that 2020 was a difficult year for router manufacturers as more people worked and learned from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that many more people began to understand the limits of their Wi-Fi router after having multiple people conduct a variety of actions from multiple devices throughout the day.

"This led to a decrease in overall satisfaction. Customers are now settling in and appreciating their wireless connections," Greenblatt said.

"The study results also show an increase in customer service satisfaction, meaning that customer service representatives are doing a solid job at resolving customer issues."