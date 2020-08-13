Auckland researchers find mixed feelings toward working from home

A new study by researchers at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), University of East Anglia (UEA), University of Greenwich, and Phone Free Day has uncovered how enforced working from home (EWFH), as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, can improve productivity, but only when it's managed and communicated well.

The researchers interviewed 29 knowledge workers from New Zealand, Australia, UK, US, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Denmark, and Switzerland, and uncovered what they saw as a near-balance view about the positive and negative impact technology has had on teamwork, particularly around knowledge-sharing, virtual meetings, and networking.

Lead author Lena Waizenegger said the study revealed how employees and organisations adapted quickly to remote working.

"We were amazed by the innovation capabilities and creativity of teams and businesses," she said. "EWFH showed that remote or flexible working is not only feasible, it also has various positive effects that should be maintained even after the pandemic."

Read more: Employees remain mixed on working from home (and going back to an office) (TechRepublic)

According to the study, people working remotely used team collaboration technologies to enhance the way they work, as well as to maintain or foster relationships with their colleagues.

At the same time, participants also noted that without easy access to a shared physical space, they have had to schedule interactions with colleagues rather than take an ad-hoc approach as they typically would have if they were in the office.

As a result, participants said this decreased the level of interruptions, but also impacted knowledge sharing and discussions with colleagues. This was particularly felt among more junior employees, who have not been able to gauge whether a colleague was busy or available to provide advice, the research found.

Participants also reported that frequently scheduled virtual team meetings posed a challenge for those who had to juggle work-life commitments, finding there was a lack of boundaries between the two.

However, the study also revealed for those who frequently worked remotely pre-COVID, when their colleagues began working remotely they felt more included because everyone was using the same technology channels to communicate.

"This shared approach helped 'flatten' traditional perceptions of hierarchy among employees and enabled workers to meet colleagues they would not previously have connected with," the study stated.

UEA's Brad McKenna believes working from home has shown the possibilities of taking a hybrid approach to work.

"Employers were forced to simultaneously test and embrace a high-trust culture. Overall, employees proved that they can be trusted in this kind of environment, so that will influence how we work now and in the future," he said.

The study has been published in an article, An Affordance Perspective of Team Collaboration and Enforced Working from Home During COVID-19, in the European Journal of Information systems.

Related Coverage

APAC employees not fully secure to work from home

More than half of employees across four Asia-Pacific markets are using their personal devices to perform work tasks while working from home, even as they believe these devices are not fully secure against advanced security threats.

COVID has shown Australian broadband can handle working from home: Dept of Comms

Factors beyond telecommunications will determine if remote working remains after the pandemic, departmental officials have said.

ATO provides staff with Dell and HP kit to work remotely

The taxation office has provided Dell laptops and HP monitors to staff now working from home as a result of the coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

Fujitsu to shut down half of its offices in Japan by FY22

80,000 of its Japan-based employees will work remotely and hot desking will be introduced as the company embraces flexible working arrangements.