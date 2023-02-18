'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
In today's busy world, it is not so easy to find the time to clean. From work to practices to school plays, there is more than enough to keep us preoccupied. So, what if you had help?
iRobot has long been known for its high-quality vacuums, using smart technology to take the work out of vacuuming. However, with several models available, it can be hard to tell the difference, but we can help.
Based on user reviews and our own in-depth study, these are the best iRobot vacuums.
Features: Suitable for pet hair | 10.7 in. cleaning path width | Wi-Fi connection | 40x suction power
The iRobot Roomba s9+ is our pick for the best overall iRobot vacuum. With Imprint Link Technology, this model does not just vacuum; it also features a built-in Braava jet m6 robot mop. It uses the signature 3-Stage Cleaning System to offer 40x the suction power of other models, targeting pet hair lodged in your carpets. The built-in Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is able to empty itself for up to 60 days, giving you more time to focus on what's most important. You have the ability to control the unit through voice control or the companion app, whichever is more convenient for you.
Features: Built-in Wi-Fi | Alexa connectivity | Self-charging | 90-minute run time
The iRobot Roomba 694 is one smart cookie. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with Alexa, but that is far from all. This is also an incredibly smart vacuum that uses its iRobot OS to offer custom suggestions based on your home, learning your routines and the ins and outs of your home. The 3-stage Cleaning system is included with a self-charging feature, so you do not have to worry about fussing with the dock; it can find its way home to charge.
Features: 60-day self-empty | Smart mapping | Floor type customization | 4-Stage cleaning system | Obstacle avoidance
iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ uses iRobot's advanced 4-stage Cleaning System, incorporating mopping into its vacuum features. It is best for hard floors, given its mopping feature, but thanks to its lifting design, it can seamlessly switch over to vacuum mode for carpets. With smart mapping, you can choose which rooms are vacuumed and which ones are mopped, creating a signature schedule precisely for your home. Even better, there's iRobot's Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.) to avoid pet waste in your home, or you will receive a free replacement.
Features: 60-day self-empty | Smart mapping | Amazon Alexa compatibility | 10x suction | Wi-Fi connectivity
If you do want to bother with your vacuum, this iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best self-emptying vacuum on the market with automatic dirt disposal for less fuss. This iRobot vacuum is able to empty itself for up to 60 days. That doesn't mean it skimps on performance, either. It has 10x the suction, tackling carpets and pet hair. When it runs out of battery, it is able to return to its dock for charging before coming back to finish the job. Offering WiFi connectivity, this unit is compatible with Alexa for even easier management.
Features: Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal | vSLAM navigation | Alexa compatibility | 10x suction
The iRobot Roomba j7+ works on a variety of surfaces, including tile, hardwood, and carpet, with 10x suction to tackle pet hair. Its smart mapping feature uses iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning System, plus there is voice control so you can tell your Roomba where to go and when to begin. Automatic dirt disposal means that this unit can self-empty after 60 days and then go back to work, picking back up where it left off. With WiFi connectivity, there is also compatibility with Amazon Alexa for easy management.
Read the review: Roomba i7+ review
Features: Pet waste avoidance | iRobot OS Technology | PrecisionVision Navigation | Imprint Smart Mapping | Three-stage cleaning system
If you are a pet owner, consider the iRobot Roomba i7+, which is our pick for the best iRobot vacuum for pet owners. It is a model that works best on the carpet, lifting and separating dirt and grime while benefiting from object avoidance, so it vacuums only what you want it to. Simply set the unit to run, and its smart technology will begin to learn just how you like your home vacuumed. This model also carries the P.O.O.P. guarantee that will replace your unit should it run through a pet accident.
Read the review: Roomba j7+ review
Users just love the iRobot Roomba s9+, and so do we. This best vacuum robot has the widest cleaning path with 40x the suction power and a built-in mop to tackle even the toughest messes. To take a look at how it compares, this is an overview of the best iRobot vacuums.
Best iRobot vacuum
Cost
Cleaning path width
iRobot Roomba s9+
$990
10.7 inches
iRobot Roomba 694
$239
7 inches
iRobot Roomba Combo J7+
$1,099
7 inches
iRobot Roomba i7+
$669
7 inches
iRobot Roomba j7+
$675
7 inches
After a while, even the best iRobot vacuums begin to blend together. These are our expert recommendations to help you find the best iRobot vacuum for your needs.
Choose this best iRobot vacuum...
If you want...
iRobot Roomba s9+
A premium iRobot vacuum that tackles pet hair
iRobot Roomba 694
A budget-friendly iRobot vacuum
iRobot Roomba Combo J7+
A built-in mop with your iRobot vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7+
A self-emptying iRobot vacuum
iRobot Roomba j7+
An iRobot vacuum worthy of pet owners
There are several factors that can help you find the best iRobot vacuum for your specific home.
Design: Some iRobot vacuums include a mop in their design. If you are looking for an all-in-one robot vacuum, models like the iRobot Roomba Combo J7+ are going to be your best picks since they feature mopping capabilities.
Mapping: iRobot vacuums use sensors to create a map of your home, noting doors, stairs, and other areas to avoid. It can then use this map to vacuum more efficiently, and you can tweak mapping yourself when you use WiFi technology to access the app.
Smart technology: In addition to WiFi, some models also feature Amazon Alexa. This means you can easily set schedules and activate the iRobot vacuum with just your voice.
Self-emptying: It is hardly a robot vacuum if you have to empty it constantly. iRobot vacuums are notable for their self-emptying feature, allowing themselves to empty at the dock and then return to finish the job.
Pet waste: Some iRobot vacuums come with iRobot's Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.) that your iRobot will avoid any pet waste in your home. If the unit fails to avoid it, iRobot will send you a new one for free.
Cost: The cost of iRobot vacuums can vary significantly, ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to more than a thousand, depending on which one you choose. Be sure to compare features before choosing the best iRobot for you, as they can vary from model to model.
iRobot vacuums are a type of robot vacuum that combine cleaning materials with wheels in order to move around your home. Brushes along the bottom of the unit are combined with suction power to lift and remove dirt in your home. Lasers and sensors may also be incorporated to offer mapping technologies that can avoid tricky areas in your home, like stairs, corners, doors, and pet waste.
Yes, especially for those busier households. iRobot vacuums do require an investment upfront, but they are cost-effective machines that can save you a ton of labor and stress in the future. These are self-sufficient machines that you can simply turn on and forget about, greatly simplifying life and reducing cleaning costs.
iRobot Roombas can range in price from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand. The best iRobot Roombas run between $239 and $1,099, depending on the model you choose.
While searching for the best iRobot vacuums, we found these other options for the best iRobot vacuum for your home.
