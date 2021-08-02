Aussie Broadband just shy of 5% NBN market share

Image: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband reported its fourth quarter results on Monday, with revenue hitting AU$100 million.

On the connections front, the company said it now sat at 4.9% of NBN market share. The telco said it reached almost 401,000 customers overall, an increase of 7.4% over 3 months, which consisted of 363,000 residential lines, 35,400 business connections, and 2,100 white label and wholesale lines. The company said it has also begun to break out white label and wholesale customers as it expected it to be a source of growth.

Year on year, Aussie Broadband has seen a 50% in residential customers, 92% lift in business customers, and 61% in white label.

In April, the company announced its move into the white label space, and said the current numbers did not include its first customer that will launch in the next fiscal year.

Over the past year, the telco said it saw its number of mobile customers double to just shy of 22,500. In February, it noticed a switch to Optus that would allow for 4G failover to be available for NBN customers, as well as access to Optus 5G and fixed wireless products. The migration to the new network will happen over the next few months, it said, with 3,000 customers already on the Optus network.

During the three months to June 30, Aussie Broadband said it spent AU$1.35 million on NBN CVC overage charges.

"CVC overage for the quarter remained lower than expected due to the effective capacity management using CVC-Bot, the company's in-house developed automation software," it said.

"CVC-Bot monitors over 280 CVCs within the network and upgrades or downgrades capacity as customer demand changes."

It added that coverage increased as New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia had lockdowns due to COVID outbreaks.

Last week, NBN announced it would stump up AU$5.2 million in CVC credit for telcos. It said the credit would cover July and be allocated on each retailers' share of total national overage. NBN added it would waive charges for ISPs breaching CVC utilisation conditions for the final week of July.

"It is expected that New South Wales will remain in lockdown throughout August and as a result the company will continue to see increased CVC overage in this market. Customer utilisation in some areas peaked 24.5% higher in July than the month prior when they were not in lockdown," Aussie Broadband said on Monday.

"As a result of the [NBN CVC] rebate, we expect July's CVC overage expense to be over budget, but not materially."

