AWS' big data, machine learning services gain traction, says 2nd Watch

Amazon Web Services' customers are starting to move into more advanced big data and machine learning services as well as Kubernetes, according to data compiled by 2nd Watch, a top AWS partner.
2nd Watch, founded in 2010, has raised $56 million in funding and has more than 400 enterprise workloads and 200,000 instances managed.
Based on data compiled by 2nd Watch, AWS' more recent services are gaining traction. See: At AWS re:Invent, Amazon gets its gun: 'Everything the tech sector does, we can do better' | How Amazon's DeepLens seeks to rewire the old web with new AI
The fastest growing services in 2018 were:
- Amazon Athena with a 68 percent compound annual growth rate measured by dollars spent with 2nd Watch vs. a year ago.
- Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes at 53 percent
- Amazon MQ at 37 percent
- AWS OpsWorks at 23 percent
- Amazon EC2 Container Service at 21 percent
- Amazon SageMaker at 21 percent
- AWS Certificate Manager at 20 percent
- AWS Glue at 16 percent
- Amazon GuardDuty at 16 percent
- Amazon Macie at 15 percent
Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch, said Athena, Glue and SageMaker are correlated as customers are moving ahead with big data and machine learning strategies. Garvey added that he expects Kubernetes services at AWS to surge in 2019 along with Sagemaker.
Based on usage, the top AWS products and services on 2nd Watch include:
- Amazon Virtual Private Cloud
- AWS Data Transfer
- Amazon Simple Storage Service
- Amazon DynamoDB
- Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud
- AWS Key Management Service
- AmazonCloudWatch
- Amazon Simple Notification Service
- Amazon Relational Database Service
- Amazon Route 53
- Amazon Simple Queue Service
- AWS CloudTrail
- Amazon Simple Email Service
In 2017, the top AWS products and services on 2nd Watch were:
- Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud
- Amazon Simple Storage Service
- AWS Data Transfer
- Amazon Virtual Private Cloud
- Amazon Simple Notification Service
- AWS Key Management Service
- Amazon CloudWatch
- Amazon Simple Queue Service
- Amazon Relational Database Service
- AWS CloudTrail
- Amazon DynamoDB
- Amazon Route 53
