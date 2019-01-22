AWS' big data, machine learning services gain traction, says 2nd Watch

Amazon Web Services' customers are starting to move into more advanced big data and machine learning services as well as Kubernetes, according to data compiled by 2nd Watch, a top AWS partner.

2nd Watch, founded in 2010, has raised $56 million in funding and has more than 400 enterprise workloads and 200,000 instances managed.

The fastest growing services in 2018 were:

Amazon Athena with a 68 percent compound annual growth rate measured by dollars spent with 2nd Watch vs. a year ago.



Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes at 53 percent



Amazon MQ at 37 percent



AWS OpsWorks at 23 percent



Amazon EC2 Container Service at 21 percent



Amazon SageMaker at 21 percent



AWS Certificate Manager at 20 percent



AWS Glue at 16 percent



Amazon GuardDuty at 16 percent



Amazon Macie at 15 percent



Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch, said Athena, Glue and SageMaker are correlated as customers are moving ahead with big data and machine learning strategies. Garvey added that he expects Kubernetes services at AWS to surge in 2019 along with Sagemaker.

Based on usage, the top AWS products and services on 2nd Watch include:

Amazon Virtual Private Cloud



AWS Data Transfer



Amazon Simple Storage Service



Amazon DynamoDB



Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud



AWS Key Management Service



AmazonCloudWatch



Amazon Simple Notification Service



Amazon Relational Database Service



Amazon Route 53



Amazon Simple Queue Service



AWS CloudTrail



Amazon Simple Email Service



In 2017, the top AWS products and services on 2nd Watch were:

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud



Amazon Simple Storage Service



AWS Data Transfer



Amazon Virtual Private Cloud



Amazon Simple Notification Service



AWS Key Management Service



Amazon CloudWatch



Amazon Simple Queue Service



Amazon Relational Database Service



AWS CloudTrail



Amazon DynamoDB



Amazon Route 53



