AWS brings more automation to database management

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday announced new tools bringing more automation to database management. The new Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS automatically can find and fix database issues in Amazon Aurora databases. Additionally, the new AWS Database Fleet Advisor automates migration planning for a whole fleet of databases.

See also A Guide to Data Center Automation Today's data centers remain the nerve center of the enterprise, and automation is powering new levels of agility and digital transformation. Read More

Last year, AWS introduced DevOps Guru, a service that uses machine learning to automatically detect and alert customers of application issues, including database problems. Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS builds on that, helping developers using Aurora detect, diagnose and resolve database performance issues.

The service "leads you to a solution in minutes," Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI and ML for AWS, said in a keynote address at the re:Invent conference.

DevOps Guru for RDS can help remediate a range of issues, such as over-utilization of host resources, database bottlenecks, or misbehavior of SQL queries. When an issue is detected, users can view them in the DevOps Guru console or via notifications from Amazon EventBridge or Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS).

Meanwhile, AWS also introduced database tools to ease the migration process. The new AWS Database Fleet Advisor, launching in preview, automates migration for an entire fleet of databases.

"Building a migration plan for an entire fleet of databases is a challenging thing to do," Sivasubramanian said, noting that it entails conducting an inventory of databases, creating the right migration path for each and determining the right AWS target service. The process is highly manual, can take weeks or months, and often requires third-party assistance.

With AWS DMS Fleet Advisor, the process can take just hours, Sivasubramanian said. The service collects and analyzes database schemas and objects, including information on feature metadata, schema objects, and usage metrics. It then allows the customer to build a customized migration plan by determining the complexity of migrating source databases to target services in AWS.

Amazon on Wednesday also announced the general availability of Amazon RDS Custom for SQL Server, enabling customers to customize databases so they can run critical SQL Server applications, such as Microsoft SharePoint, in the cloud. This will help customers enable features that require elevated privileges like SQL Common Language Runtime (CLR), install specific drivers to enable heterogeneous linked servers, or have more than 100 databases per instance.

The new service follows the launch of Amazon RDS Custom for Oracle.

"Supporting both Oracle and SQL Server will open up the benefits of managed databases to many more," Sivasubramanian said.