AWS intros DeepComposer, an AI-powered piano keyboard for developers

Amazon Web Services made a series of machine learning-related announcements on Monday as it kicks off its re:Invent conference in Las Vegas. The cloud computing giant introduced DeepComposer, a machine learning-enabled musical keyboard for developers; Transcribe Medical, a HIPAA-eligible, ML-powered medical transcription service; and SageMaker Operators for Kubernetes, a new capability for developers training ML models in SageMaker.

The DeepComposer keyboard is a 32-key, 2-octave keyboard designed to give developers hands on experience with Generative AI, without the complexities of computer science, code, and infrastructure.

Using either the physical keyboard or a virtual one in the console, DeepComposer lets developers create original melodies with pre-trained genre models that will transform into an original song in seconds.

Like 2017's DeepLens and last year's DeepRacer, DeepComposer is intended to get consumers and novice developers directly engaged in the machine learning process.

The Amazon Transcribe Medical automatic speech recognition (ASR) service is geared toward developers looking to add medical speech-to-text capabilities to their applications.

In a blog post, Amazon points out how the implementation of the HITECH Act (Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health) required physicians to enter detailed data into electronic health record (EHR) systems -- a process that can add an average of six extra hours of work per day. Ultimately, the aim with the transcription service is to help physicians, nurses, researchers, and claims agents improve the speed and efficiency of medical note-taking via machine learning.

As a fully managed ASR service, Transcribe Medical requires no provisioning or management of servers. Developers can call the service's public API and start passing an audio stream to the service over a secure WebSocket connection. Transcribe Medical then sends back a stream of text in real time. AWS said experience in machine learning isn't required to use the service and that it's covered under AWS's HIPAA eligibility and BAA.

Meanwhile, the SageMaker Operators for Kubernetes service is designed to help AWS customers integrate their SageMaker and Kubernetes workflows. To refresh, SageMaker is Amazon's fully managed machine learning service introduced in 2017 and Kubernetes is an open-source general-purpose container orchestration system. Amazon said SageMaker Operators for Kubernetes makes it easier for Kubernetes customers to control orchestration and pipelines without having to manage the underlying ML infrastructure and services in their cluster.

However, to support ML workloads these customers still need to write custom code to optimize the underlying ML infrastructure, ensure high availability and reliability, provide data science productivity tools, and comply with appropriate security and regulatory requirements.

Amazon said SageMaker Operators for Kubernetes are generally available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), and EU (Ireland) AWS Regions.