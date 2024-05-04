Everything Apple will announce at its iPad event on May 7: iPad Pro, Air, Pencil, and more

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

For months now, we've heard rumors that Apple is planning to release a new OLED iPad Pro and new iPad Airs this spring, with no official word from the company as confirmation. Just a few weeks ago, Apple invited everyone to the virtual event on May 7 at 10 am PT, where we expect the company to announce the newest tablets and more. The event will be streamed live at Apple.com and via the Apple TV app.

This week, Apple reported $90.8 billion in revenue for its fiscal Q2 2024. "During the quarter, we were thrilled to launch Apple Vision Pro and to show the world the potential that spatial computing unlocks," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "We're also looking forward to an exciting product announcement next week and an incredible Worldwide Developers Conference next month."

Everything we're expecting at Apple's iPad event

Although Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, that event is reserved for new iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS announcements, plus Apple's new AI strategy. The May event will focus on the latest hardware offerings, with the OLED iPad Pro being the main star.

1. iPad Pro with OLED

The iPad launch event will include a new line of iPad Pros. Though initially rumored to include Apple's M3 chip, new reports hint that the new iPad Pro may boast an M4 processor, if Apple gets ambitious.

The iPad Pro's display is expected to use an OLED panel for the first time, lending to visual and efficiency benefits. Like previous generations, Apple is expected to make the latest iPad Pro available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

There is no word on how much the new OLED iPad Pro will cost, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that it will likely come with a big price increase, possibly a little more than the current MSRPs of $799 and $1,099 for the 11- and 12.9-inch models, respectively.

2. iPad Air with a new size option

Apple is rumored to announce a new iPad Air with an M2 chip. For the first time, the iPad Air is expected to include two sizes, featuring an 11-inch or a 12.9-inch display, like the iPad Pro. Both iPads are rumored to be the largest, thinnest iPad models yet.

3. A more functional Apple Pencil

The event's graphic features an Apple Pencil, all but confirming a rumor about a third-generation model set for a May launch. Apple debuted the first Apple Pencil in 2015, the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018, and the USB-C Apple Pencil in November 2023.

With iPadOS 17.5 hinting at a new gesture that would let users perform quick tasks by squeezing the Apple Pencil, the expectations for a third-generation stylus have only grown. The Apple Pencil 2 has a double-tap gesture that lets users switch tools, but no "squeeze" gesture support.

The Apple Pencil 3 is rumored to be priced at $130, support Apple's Find My service, and feature interchangeable magnetic tips. We'll know exactly what it will do when Apple hosts its first virtual event in 2024 next Tuesday.

4. Magic Keyboard

The iPad event is also expected to include an updated version of the Magic Keyboard, which is said to be more durable and feature a larger trackpad. Thanks to a new look and upgraded aluminum construction, the new Magic Keyboard is designed to make the iPad look more like a laptop than a tablet with a keyboard case.