AWS to open new infrastructure region in Spain

Amazon Web Services plans to open a new infrastructure region in Span in late 2022 or early 2023, the cloud giant announced Thursday. The new region will be AWS's seventh in Europe, along with regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Stockholm and the upcoming Milan region.

The Spain region will comprise three availability zones at launch. Availability zones refer to data centers in different physical locations within a region, all with independent power, cooling and physical security.

Currently, AWS has 69 availability zones across 22 regions worldwide. It has plans to open 13 more availability zones and four more regions (in Indonesia, Italy and South Africa, in addition to Spain).

AWS has had a growing presence in Spain since 2012, when it launched an AWS Edge location in Madrid.

The new region will help local AWS customers comply with data residency requirements. A number of Spanish companies use AWS, including more than two thirds of companies listed on the IBEX35, the Spanish stock market index.

AWS said it's also now Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) High certified, meaning its infrastructure meets the highest levels of security and compliance for government agencies and public organizations in Spain.