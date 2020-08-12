Best Amazon tablets in 2020: It's all about playing with Fire

Amazon's Fire tablets are known for being some of the most affordable tablets you can buy -- with prices ranging from $49 for the Fire tablet to $99 for the Fire HD 10, the biggest and tablet in Amazon's lineup. There are some sacrifices you'll have to make for a tablet that's priced under $100, namely when it comes to performance and app selection.

The Fire tablets all run Amazon's Android-based operating system called Fire OS, meaning you won't find any of Google's apps or services on the Fire tablets. Amazon even has its own Appstore that developers have to use. That said, you can find most of the bigger apps, like Facebook, Zoom, and your favorite mobile games. However, Gmail, YouTube, or Google Maps aren't available.

Amazon doesn't use the best displays or fastest processors in its Fire tablets, but after using one for a few days, you'll adjust and realize the components inside the tablet are more than capable -- especially when you remember the overall cost. All the models listed below are shown with their base storage allotment but keep in mind they all have microSD card support ranging from 512GB to 1TB. Below, you'll find some of Amazon's best Fire tablets.

Amazon Fire 7 7-inch screen | Expandable storage | 7-hour battery Image: Amazon Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is the most affordable tablet in the company's lineup, but don't let its price tag fool you. At $50, you get 16GB of storage, a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, and a 7-inch display with 1024x600 resolution. It's by far the slowest, least capable tablet in Amazon's lineup, but it should fill the need for a tablet that's used for strictly video calls, keeping kids entertained, or solely as a Kindle eReader, with the bonus of being able to check your email. View Now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch display | 2GB memory | 12-hour battery The Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus (more on that model in a minute) are Amazon's latest tablets. They feature a completely new design that looks much better than the Fire 7. The rounded edges and corners, as well as a relocated front camera, make it easier to hold as well as use for video calls that we all find ourselves on right now. The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280x800, 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and a quad-core 2.0GHz processor. Battery life should reach 12 hours. All that for a cool $60. View Now at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 8-inch display | 3GB memory | 12-hour battery The HD 8 Plus isn't much more expensive than the HD 8 at $80, but that extra cost gets you some features that are worth it. For example, you get 3GB of memory instead of 2GB, and it's wireless charging capable. What's more, Amazon sells a wireless charging stand for the HD 8 Plus that, when docked, will turn the tablet into an Echo Show. The rounded edges and corners as well as a relocated front camera make it easier to hold and use for video calls that we all find ourselves on right now. The Fire HD 8 Plus boasts most of the same specs as its less expensive sibling, with an 8-inch display and a resolution of 1280x800, 3GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and a quad-core 2.0GHz processor. Battery life should reach 12 hours. The optional charging stand brings the total to $120, but it's worth it. View Now at Amazon