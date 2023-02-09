/>
X
Health
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Health Genomics

Which is the best ancestry DNA kit, and how does it work?

Just a quick swab of the mouth, and you can trace your ancestry line back hundreds of years with the best ancestry DNA kits.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

ZDNET Recommends

We all wonder where we come from: who our ancestors are, where they lived, and where they came from. Ancestry DNA kits can help tell the stories of days past and the people who actually lived them. You can find out about your family's successes and victories, where they lived, and how the family has expanded over the years. 

However, some ancestry DNA kits provide more information than others. We researched the best ancestry DNA kit and screened today's leading services to find the very best DNA kit to tell your family's story. This is what we found.

Also: Six things you need to know before taking that DNA test 

23andMe

Best ancestry DNA kit overall
23andMe
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Huge database
  • Large region
  • Personalized reports
Cons
  • Lacks health reporting
  • Some data privacy concerns in the past
More Details

Features: App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.7 | Geographic regions: 2000+ | Trait reports: 30+

We love 23andMe for its widespread search tool and custom reports. It searches over 2,000 geographic regions, and you can opt into the DNA Relative Finder to connect with other 23andMe members. Based on what you find, you can build your own family tree to see how you are related to different family members. 

It also catalogs more than 30 Trait Reports to tell you details about your family, like the ability to match musical pitch and cilantro taste aversion. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

AncestryDNA

Best ancestry DNA kit for historical research
AncestryDNA
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • User-friendly
  • Thorough database
  • Supplemental online resources
Cons
  • Limited medical information
  • Membership required for some features
More Details

Features: App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.4 | Geographical regions: 1,800

AncestryDNA covers almost as many regions with 1,800 total, and it does a deep dive into your family's past, using your saliva sample to connect to living relatives. It then delivers an ethnicity estimate based on geographic location with detailed historical insights. 

Like 23andMe, you can build a family tree as well as access billions of records when you upgrade to a paid subscription. You can also use the SideView technology to see a detailed view of your ethnicity from your parents. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

FamilyTreeDNA

Best ancestry DNA kit for advanced reporting
FamilyTreeDNA
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • In-house testing
  • European mapping tool
  • Dual parent lineage
Cons
  • Pricey for lack of resources
  • No app
More Details

Features: No app available | Regions not disclosed | Health and Wellness insights | myDNA Personalized Wellness Reports

FamilyTreeDNA offers in-depth reporting but still manages to stay user-friendly with interactive tools. Use the myOrigins Chromosome Painter for color-coded DNA pairing that shows exactly where you get your DNA, like whether it's from your maternal grandmother or fraternal grandfather. 

The Family Matching tool helps you find relatives, and the Chromosome Browser helps you identify common traits in your DNA. Meanwhile, the Ancient Roots and ancientOrigins tools sort through your DNA to give you an idea of where your earliest relatives lived.

View now at Amazon

Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit

Best ancestry DNA kit for location-based reporting
Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Easy import
  • Geographic-based reporting
Cons
  • Lengthy process
  • Limited regional coverage
More Details

Features: 150 regions | No app available

With over 150 global regions, the Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit keeps a location-based focus, offering breakdowns of the subregions your family is from. This can include African, British, and European ancestry. In fact, this test offers five times the detail for African ancestry and eight times more detail for the British Isles, so you can identify exactly where your family is from. 

Living DNA allows you to see your family's genetic progression beginning tens of thousands of years ago. The DNA Constellations feature uses your DNA to match up to 500 years of ancestry, and you have the option to join the Family Network in order to connect to other members.

View now at Livingdna

MyHeritage DNA Kit

Best budget ancestry DNA kit
MyHeritage DNA Kit
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Enormous database
  • Location reporting
  • Secure storage
Cons
  • Geographical restrictions
  • Limited testing options
More Details

Features: App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.3 | Regions: 2,114

MyHeritage DNA Kit may be the cheapest ancestry DNA kit on our list, but it's also one of the best, covering 2,114 geographic regions. You'll receive your results in a special animated surprise, and then you can begin exploring. 

With 42 ethnicities total, MyHeritage is the top ancestry DNA kit for European matching. And when you upgrade to a paid plan, you can also enjoy advanced features and access to billions of records -- so you can begin building your family tree. 

View now at Amazon

What is the best ancestry DNA kit?

23andMe may not be the cheapest ancestry DNA kit on our list, but users agree that it is certainly the best. To see how it compares, consider this overview.

Best ancestry DNA kit

Cost

Number of regions

23andMe

$142

2,000+

AncestryDNA

$99

1,800

FamilyTreeDNA

$79

Not disclosed

Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit

$75

150

MyHeritage DNA Kit

$89

2,114 

Which is the best ancestry DNA kit for you?

Our expert suggestions can help you find the best ancestry DNA kit for your family. Whether you want the best budget DNA kit, or a region-based kit, we rounded up the best options for a variety of price points and geographical regions.

Choose this best ancestry DNA kit...

If you want...

23andMe

An overall reliable, comprehensive ancestry DNA kit

AncestryDNA

An in-depth review of your family's historical line 

FamilyTreeDNA

The best ancestry DNA kit for experienced users

Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit

To trace your family's migration across the world

MyHeritage DNA Kit

A budget-friendly option that won't break the bank

How did we choose these ancestry DNA kits?

In researching the best ancestry DNA kits, we analyzed several factors.

  • Accuracy: We look for kits that offer reliable and accurate results with a reputable history.
  • Region: The best ancestry DNA kits offer wide regional availability to pinpoint relatives in areas where your family once lived.
  • Ethnicity: Some ancestry services specialize in certain demographics, such as the MyHeritage DNA Kit and its European matching services.
  • Price: The cost of an ancestry DNA kit can vary significantly, as seen here. The best ancestry DNA kits range in price from $75 to about $142, depending on the kit you choose.

What types of ancestry DNA kits are there?

There are three types of ancestry DNA tests.

  1. Autosomal DNA tests are often recommended for beginners as a great starting point. You can access relatives up to seven generations back on both your mother's and father's respective lines.
  2. If you want to know the history of your family surname, a Y-DNA test is likely what you want. It focuses on the paternal line, spanning back 60,000 years. This test is limited to males only because it traces the Y-chromosome haplogroup, using the male line to trace direct ancestors. Women do not have the Y chromosome, so they are unable to take this test.
  3. Mitochondrial DNA testing, or mtDNA testing, follows the maternal line up to 150,000 years. Unlike the autosomal DNA test, this test is open to both females and males for testing.

Consider what kind of results you would like before purchasing a test so you can be sure to choose the best ancestry DNA kit for your needs.

How do ancestry DNA kits work?

The best ancestry DNA kits require a swab of the mouth so laboratories can test the saliva for DNA matches. You are often given a collection kit that you can use to return your saliva sample. From there, scientists can analyze your DNA, identifying the special markers that indicate geographic and ethnic details.

How much do the best ancestry DNA kits cost?

Ancestry DNA kits can vary in cost quite a bit, depending on the option you choose. For example, the best ancestry DNA kits range in price from $75 to $142. Before you buy a kit, consider which option is the best for you to make sure it's worth the investment. 

Are there alternative best ancestry DNA kits worth considering?

In our search, we also found these fantastic options that are worth a second look for the best ancestry DNA kits.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

line-randomizer-paypal-demo-wordpress-2023-01-31-23-41-28

I asked ChatGPT to write a WordPress plugin I needed. It did it in less than 5 minutes

A robot texting on a smartphone in space

How to get started using ChatGPT

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI art generators: DALL-E 2 and other fun alternatives to try