We all wonder where we come from: who our ancestors are, where they lived, and where they came from. Ancestry DNA kits can help tell the stories of days past and the people who actually lived them. You can find out about your family's successes and victories, where they lived, and how the family has expanded over the years.
However, some ancestry DNA kits provide more information than others. We researched the best ancestry DNA kit and screened today's leading services to find the very best DNA kit to tell your family's story. This is what we found.
Features: App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.7 | Geographic regions: 2000+ | Trait reports: 30+
We love 23andMe for its widespread search tool and custom reports. It searches over 2,000 geographic regions, and you can opt into the DNA Relative Finder to connect with other 23andMe members. Based on what you find, you can build your own family tree to see how you are related to different family members.
It also catalogs more than 30 Trait Reports to tell you details about your family, like the ability to match musical pitch and cilantro taste aversion.
Features: App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.4 | Geographical regions: 1,800
AncestryDNA covers almost as many regions with 1,800 total, and it does a deep dive into your family's past, using your saliva sample to connect to living relatives. It then delivers an ethnicity estimate based on geographic location with detailed historical insights.
Like 23andMe, you can build a family tree as well as access billions of records when you upgrade to a paid subscription. You can also use the SideView technology to see a detailed view of your ethnicity from your parents.
Features: No app available | Regions not disclosed | Health and Wellness insights | myDNA Personalized Wellness Reports
FamilyTreeDNA offers in-depth reporting but still manages to stay user-friendly with interactive tools. Use the myOrigins Chromosome Painter for color-coded DNA pairing that shows exactly where you get your DNA, like whether it's from your maternal grandmother or fraternal grandfather.
The Family Matching tool helps you find relatives, and the Chromosome Browser helps you identify common traits in your DNA. Meanwhile, the Ancient Roots and ancientOrigins tools sort through your DNA to give you an idea of where your earliest relatives lived.
Features: 150 regions | No app available
With over 150 global regions, the Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit keeps a location-based focus, offering breakdowns of the subregions your family is from. This can include African, British, and European ancestry. In fact, this test offers five times the detail for African ancestry and eight times more detail for the British Isles, so you can identify exactly where your family is from.
Living DNA allows you to see your family's genetic progression beginning tens of thousands of years ago. The DNA Constellations feature uses your DNA to match up to 500 years of ancestry, and you have the option to join the Family Network in order to connect to other members.
Features: App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.3 | Regions: 2,114
MyHeritage DNA Kit may be the cheapest ancestry DNA kit on our list, but it's also one of the best, covering 2,114 geographic regions. You'll receive your results in a special animated surprise, and then you can begin exploring.
With 42 ethnicities total, MyHeritage is the top ancestry DNA kit for European matching. And when you upgrade to a paid plan, you can also enjoy advanced features and access to billions of records -- so you can begin building your family tree.
23andMe may not be the cheapest ancestry DNA kit on our list, but users agree that it is certainly the best. To see how it compares, consider this overview.
Best ancestry DNA kit
Cost
Number of regions
23andMe
$142
2,000+
AncestryDNA
$99
1,800
FamilyTreeDNA
$79
Not disclosed
Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit
$75
150
MyHeritage DNA Kit
$89
2,114
Our expert suggestions can help you find the best ancestry DNA kit for your family. Whether you want the best budget DNA kit, or a region-based kit, we rounded up the best options for a variety of price points and geographical regions.
Choose this best ancestry DNA kit...
If you want...
23andMe
An overall reliable, comprehensive ancestry DNA kit
AncestryDNA
An in-depth review of your family's historical line
FamilyTreeDNA
The best ancestry DNA kit for experienced users
Living DNA Full Ancestry Kit
To trace your family's migration across the world
MyHeritage DNA Kit
A budget-friendly option that won't break the bank
In researching the best ancestry DNA kits, we analyzed several factors.
There are three types of ancestry DNA tests.
Consider what kind of results you would like before purchasing a test so you can be sure to choose the best ancestry DNA kit for your needs.
The best ancestry DNA kits require a swab of the mouth so laboratories can test the saliva for DNA matches. You are often given a collection kit that you can use to return your saliva sample. From there, scientists can analyze your DNA, identifying the special markers that indicate geographic and ethnic details.
Ancestry DNA kits can vary in cost quite a bit, depending on the option you choose. For example, the best ancestry DNA kits range in price from $75 to $142. Before you buy a kit, consider which option is the best for you to make sure it's worth the investment.
In our search, we also found these fantastic options that are worth a second look for the best ancestry DNA kits.