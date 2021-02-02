Best Chromebook in 2021

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education
Rugged enough for students or outdoor engineers
Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. In fact, most people -- including many students -- can be perfectly happy and super productive (maybe even more productive!) with a Chromebook.
Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery life. Yes, there are more expensive models, like Google's Pixelbook line, but there are plenty of others for less than $400, and they're good enough to use at work or school or for regular everyday tasks at home. Here are some of the best Chromebooks available to buy in 2021, at all price points.
Google Pixelbook Go
The best Chromebook money can buy
Tech specs:
- 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen display
- Intel processor
- Full HD 1920x1080 (166ppi)
- Duo cam
- 12-hour battery life
The Google Pixelbook Go is a beautiful hardware package, from the gorgeous 13.3-inch touchscreen display and accurate keyboard to the 12-hour battery life.
Prices range from $635 for the base model (with Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage) to a robust $1,399 model (with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage). The high-end monster is perfect for those who want to run Windows on their Chromebook.
Having had a chance to use both the budget version and the high-end monster, I can say right now that you won't be disappointed no matter what you buy.$827 at Amazon $849 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
4K display and the power of a pen
Tech specs:
- Intel Core i5 processor
- 13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 pixels UHD AMOLED display
- 8GB DDR4 SDRAM
- 256GB storage
- Galaxy Chromebook pen
Samsung makes good hardware, and the Galaxy Chromebook is a testament to this. On the surface, it looks like a normal Chromebook, but it features a superb, beautiful-on-the-eye 4K 13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 UHD AMOLED display.
Also, for those who like a bit more precision from their input devices, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with a Galaxy Chromebook pen.
Perfect for unleashing creativity.$199 at Amazon $199 at Walmart $239 at Back Market
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1
Superb WFH Chromebook
Tech specs:
- Up to Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor
- 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display
- Max storage up to 512GB
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 with a twist. It packs a 14-inch display, but it comes in a compact design no bigger than a 13-inch laptop. The aluminum construction, along with the responsive backlit keyboard and built-in fingerprint reader, oozes quality, and gives it a high-end look and feel.
Starting at $699, this is not a budget Chromebook, but the versatility of being able to transform from a laptop into a tablet, along with the solid, premium constructions means this is a machine that's capable of putting in hours of work -- day in, day out.$700 at Amazon $891 at Walmart $700 at Best Buy
Dell Chromebook 3100 Education
Rugged enough for students or outdoor engineers
Tech specs:
- 11.6-inch HD 1366 x 768 display
- Intel Celeron N4020 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- Tested to MIL-STD ruggedized standards
This is a Chromebook designed to last. It's been rigorously tested to the MIL-STD standards, and it can survive 5,000 free-fall drops and 30-inch micro drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps.
It also features a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid.$249 at Dell
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Superb value
Tech specs:
- 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 FHD IPS touchscreen display
- MediaTek Helio P60T Processor with ARM G72 MP3 graphics
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera
- Up to 10-hour battery life
- Optional pen
Can't choose between a tablet or a laptop? The Duet gives you the best of both worlds, thanks to the detachable keyboard. There's even an optional pen for those who like that input tool.
A solid all-rounder and a nice contender to the iPad, for a fraction of the price.$243 at Amazon $249 at Walmart
Join Discussion