Best Chromebook in 2021

Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. In fact, most people -- including many students -- can be perfectly happy and super productive (maybe even more productive!) with a Chromebook.

Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery life. Yes, there are more expensive models, like Google's Pixelbook line, but there are plenty of others for less than $400, and they're good enough to use at work or school or for regular everyday tasks at home. Here are some of the best Chromebooks available to buy in 2021, at all price points.

Google Pixelbook Go The best Chromebook money can buy Tech specs: 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen display

Intel processor

Full HD 1920x1080 (166ppi)

Duo cam

12-hour battery life The Google Pixelbook Go is a beautiful hardware package, from the gorgeous 13.3-inch touchscreen display and accurate keyboard to the 12-hour battery life. Prices range from $635 for the base model (with Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage) to a robust $1,399 model (with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage). The high-end monster is perfect for those who want to run Windows on their Chromebook. Having had a chance to use both the budget version and the high-end monster, I can say right now that you won't be disappointed no matter what you buy. $827 at Amazon $849 at Best Buy

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 Superb WFH Chromebook Tech specs: Up to Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor

14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display

Max storage up to 512GB

Up to 12 hours of battery life The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 with a twist. It packs a 14-inch display, but it comes in a compact design no bigger than a 13-inch laptop. The aluminum construction, along with the responsive backlit keyboard and built-in fingerprint reader, oozes quality, and gives it a high-end look and feel. Starting at $699, this is not a budget Chromebook, but the versatility of being able to transform from a laptop into a tablet, along with the solid, premium constructions means this is a machine that's capable of putting in hours of work -- day in, day out. $700 at Amazon $891 at Walmart $700 at Best Buy

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education Rugged enough for students or outdoor engineers Tech specs: 11.6-inch HD 1366 x 768 display

Intel Celeron N4020 processor

4GB RAM

16GB eMMC storage

Tested to MIL-STD ruggedized standards This is a Chromebook designed to last. It's been rigorously tested to the MIL-STD standards, and it can survive 5,000 free-fall drops and 30-inch micro drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps. It also features a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. $249 at Dell