Best Chromebook laptops in 2020: Google, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more

Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. In fact, most people can be perfectly happy with a Chromebook.

Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives. Yes, there are more expensive models, like Google's Pixelbook line, but there are plenty of others for less than $400, and they're good enough to use at work or school or for regular everyday tasks at home. Here are some of the best Chromebooks available to buy in 2020, at all price points.

Google Pixelbook Go The best Chromebook money can buy The Google Pixelbook Go is a beautiful hardware package, from the gorgeous 13.3-inch touchscreen display and accurate keyboard to the 12-hour battery life. Prices range from $649 for the base model (with Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage) to a robust $1,399 model (with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage). Having had a chance to use both the budget version and the high-end monster, I can say right now that you won't be disappointed no matter what you buy. Tech specs: 13.30inch LCD touchscreen display

Full HD 1920x1080 (166ppi)

Duo cam

12-hour battery life $649 at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 Budget can still feel premium A Chromebook, but with the Lenovo touch. It has a 10-hour battery life, a 360-degree hinge that allows it to switch from a laptop to a tablet, and the convenience of Chrome OS. While coming in at under $300, this device still feels like a premium device. Tech specs: Chrome OS

Intel Celeron N4000 processor

11.6-inch touch display

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC $299 at Best Buy

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Transforms from a laptop to a tablet The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 with a twist -- it features a 14-inch display, but it comes in a package no bigger than a 13-inch laptop. This is achieved by using a NanoEdge display design. Tech specs: Up to Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor

14-inch FHD display

Max storage up to 512GB

Up to 12 hours of battery life Note: This model is not yet available. It's launching soon, so watch this space - it's well worth waiting for if you are looking for a 2-in-1. $799 at Google