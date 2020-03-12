Best Chromebook laptops in 2020: Google, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more

Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. In fact, most people can be perfectly happy with a Chromebook.
Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery lives. Yes, there are more expensive models, like Google's Pixelbook line, but there are plenty of others for less than $400, and they're good enough to use at work or school or for regular everyday tasks at home. Here are some of the best Chromebooks available to buy in 2020, at all price points.
Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.
Google Pixelbook Go
The best Chromebook money can buy
The Google Pixelbook Go is a beautiful hardware package, from the gorgeous 13.3-inch touchscreen display and accurate keyboard to the 12-hour battery life.
Prices range from $649 for the base model (with Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage) to a robust $1,399 model (with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage).
Having had a chance to use both the budget version and the high-end monster, I can say right now that you won't be disappointed no matter what you buy.
Tech specs:
- 13.30inch LCD touchscreen display
- Full HD 1920x1080 (166ppi)
- Duo cam
- 12-hour battery life
Lenovo Chromebook C340-11
Budget can still feel premium
A Chromebook, but with the Lenovo touch. It has a 10-hour battery life, a 360-degree hinge that allows it to switch from a laptop to a tablet, and the convenience of Chrome OS.
While coming in at under $300, this device still feels like a premium device.
Tech specs:
- Chrome OS
- Intel Celeron N4000 processor
- 11.6-inch touch display
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436
Transforms from a laptop to a tablet
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 with a twist -- it features a 14-inch display, but it comes in a package no bigger than a 13-inch laptop. This is achieved by using a NanoEdge display design.
Tech specs:
- Up to Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor
- 14-inch FHD display
- Max storage up to 512GB
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
Note: This model is not yet available. It's launching soon, so watch this space - it's well worth waiting for if you are looking for a 2-in-1.$799 at Google
Lenovo YOGA Chromebook C630
Nice, big display to get work done
Fast, powerful 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook with an almost bezel-less display. The anodized aluminum body gives this Lenovo Chromebook a premium finish.
Tech specs:
- 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor
- UHD 620 graphics
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB eMMC storage
- Up to 10 hour battery life
Dell Chromebook 11 3100
Built to survive harsh abuse
This is a Chromebook designed to last. It's been rigorously tested to the MIL-STD standards, and it can survive 5,000 free-fall drops and 30-inch micro drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps.
It also features a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid.
Tech specs:
- 11.6-inch HD 1366 x 768 display
- Intel Celeron N4000 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB eMMC storage
Join Discussion