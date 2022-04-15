Tech employers are hiring, but you need the right skills to catch their eyes.

Many computer science degrees focus on low-level programming, rather than the skills employers seek. Companies want employees who are familiar with cloud computing, big data, machine learning, and Java web development. In fact, Java is among the top three most in-demand programming languages in 2022.

Coding bootcamps regularly update their curricula to meet employers' needs. You can complete a bootcamp more quickly and, in most cases, more affordably than a four-year college degree.

For focused, fast training in Java, consider our picks for the best Java bootcamps.

Our top 4 best Java bootcamp picks: Quick facts

Bootcamp Program stats How much? Code Fellows Remote Complete in 10-23 weeks

Part-time and full-time options

80% in-field placement rate

Master Android Studio and Amazon Web Services Tuition: $12,000 Coding Dojo Remote (for now) Complete in 14 weeks

Full-time

89.1% in-field placement rate

Learn Java, Python, and Mern Tuition: $16,495 Coding Nomads Remote Complete in 250 hours

Self-paced

Free courses also available

Learn Java and use Git and SQL Tuition: $9-899/month MAX Technical Training Remote, Cincinnati Complete in 13-25 weeks

Part-time and full-time options

Full-time is in-person and includes C#

Learn about Spring Framework, Scrum, and SQL Tuition: $14,000-15,500

What is Java and why should I learn it?

Java is a computing platform and programming language that powers many websites and applications. Java allows users to view 3D images, participate in online chats, and play online games.

Because Java is reliable, fast, and secure, it is frequently used to develop applications in cell phones, game consoles, and laptops. The Java platform includes a compiler, an execution engine, and code libraries.

Since Java has so many uses, it is the third most popular programming language in the world. The language is among the easiest programming languages to learn and runs effectively on any operating system. It can also handle large amounts of data.

Are bootcamps still worth it in 2022?

With the cost of college rising, coding bootcamps provide a popular alternative. The median cost of attending a coding bootcamp in 2020 was $13,500, and most bootcamps take just a few months to complete. Tuition at a four-year college or university, on the other hand, costs an average of $16,318 per year.

In addition, most Java bootcamps take just a few months to complete, compared to four years for a bachelor's degree. In the time it takes to earn a four-year degree, an individual can take a bootcamp, graduate, and earn about three years' worth of wages in their new job.

Students who don't live near a bootcamp provider — and even those who do — can take a Java bootcamp online. This convenient option allows bootcamp participants to study from the comfort of their own homes.

Many Java bootcamps require students to work in groups, which helps develop their teamwork skills as they gain experience working in a collaborative environment. Students often work on projects that they can include in their portfolios, increasing their chances of being hired following the bootcamp.

The Council on Integrity in Results Reporting reports that around 79% of bootcamp graduates are employed in the field within six months. Bootcamp grads often land jobs as software developers, web developers, and software engineers.

Large companies such as Google and Apple hire top coding bootcamp graduates, as do small companies and tech startups.

Drawbacks of a Java bootcamp

Java bootcamps come with a few drawbacks. The biggest drawback is the rigorous schedule. In most full-time bootcamps, students not only attend classes for eight hours or more per day five days a week, but they have homework to do in the evenings as well. This can also leave very little time for family, friends, or running errands.

If you are working, you will either have to take a part-time bootcamp or take a leave of absence from work to complete the bootcamp. You won't have time to work while attending a full-time bootcamp.

Unlike a four-year degree, which provides skills in a variety of areas, coding bootcamps focus on a specific skill, such as Java. They can be a great way to get into an entry-level position, but may not lead to advancement, especially if the next level on the career ladder requires leadership or management skills.

Although most bootcamp graduates do get jobs in the field, it is not guaranteed. There is always the possibility that you might complete the bootcamp and be unable to find a job after paying thousands of dollars for training.

Should I enroll in a Java bootcamp?

Java bootcamps are best suited to individuals who want to learn the skills to land a job quickly while saving money on their education. If this sounds like you, a Java bootcamp may be the right choice.

What if you've never programmed before? Some bootcamps accept beginners, while others are designed for advanced coders. Some bootcamp providers offer preliminary courses that can help applicants gain the skills they need to attend the bootcamp. Others subject candidates to a rigorous screening process that includes a technical examination to ensure that only the most qualified candidates are accepted into the program.

Research programs that interest you to ensure you qualify.

For a more traditional path to employment, an associate or bachelor's computer science degree or a degree in a related field may be a better choice. This is especially true for those who want to advance their careers to the managerial level. Many companies require candidates for management positions to possess a bachelor's degree.

The best Java bootcamps

Code Fellows



Location: Remote

Remote Program cost: $12,000

$12,000 Program length: 10 weeks full time or 23 weeks part time

10 weeks full time or 23 weeks part time Learning format: Online, full time or part time

Code Fellows' Code 401 Java bootcamp teaches students to use Android Studio and IntelliJ IDEA to create their own Java applications. Students learn how to upload their applications to the cloud and install them on their phones. They also learn how to use cloud-based services through Amazon Web Services.

Coding Dojo

Location: Remote (for now)

Remote (for now) Program cost: $16,495

$16,495 Program length: 14 weeks

14 weeks Learning format: Online, full time

Coding Dojo's flagship three-stack coding bootcamp covers Java, Python, and Mern. The program has an 89.1% six-month placement rate with an average starting salary of $72,000. Coding Dojo also offers a single-stack Java bootcamp for $8,000, but you'll have to call for information.

Coding Nomads

Location: Remote (for now)

Remote (for now) Program cost: $9-$899/month

$9-$899/month Program length: 250 hours

250 hours Learning format: Online, self-paced or mentored

Students can take Coding Nomads' online Java bootcamp as a self-paced course for $9 per month or with unlimited mentoring access for $899/month or three months for $2,499. Students learn to write complex Java applications and manage projects in Git and GitHub. Each participant completes two full Java projects by the end of the program.

MAX Technical Training

Location: Remote, Cincinnati

Remote, Cincinnati Program cost: $14,000-$15,500

$14,000-$15,500 Program length: 13-25 weeks

13-25 weeks Learning format: In person or online, full time or part time

Max Technical Training's Maximum coding and career bootcamp combines Java and C# (.net) in one accelerated, full-stack, 13-week coding bootcamp in Cincinnati, Ohio. This full-time bootcamp also covers SQL, Git/GitHub, Spring Framework, and Scrum, as well as teaching web technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Max Technical Training also offers a part-time online bootcamp that covers Java without C#.

The Software Guild



Location: Remote

Remote Program cost: $10,000

$10,000 Program length: 12 weeks for full time

12 weeks for full time Learning format: Online, full time or part time

The Software Guild's beginner-friendly Java bootcamp teaches object-oriented programming and database-driven web applications. Students learn how to use classes and objects and complete a Java mastery project. This program also covers REST web services, server-side programming, and database design using MySQL.

We Can Code IT



Location: Remote, Columbus

Remote, Columbus Program cost: $14,900

$14,900 Program length: 14 weeks for full time, 22 weeks part time

14 weeks for full time, 22 weeks part time Learning format: In person or hybrid, full time or part time

We Can Code IT offers a full-time Java bootcamp. Its in-person coding labs in Columbus, Ohio are currently closed and the program is offered remotely. The part-time bootcamp includes in-person or remote code jams every other weekend. Both programs cover HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Java, APIs, and object-oriented programming.

Zip Code Wilmington



Location : Wilmington, Delaware

: Wilmington, Delaware Program cost: $12,000

$12,000 Program length: 12 weeks

12 weeks Learning format: In person, full-time

Zip Code Wilmington requires $6,000 upfront, but there are scholarships available to cover this for students who demonstrate need. The other $6,000 may be forgiven if the student accepts an apprenticeship offer and the corporate partner pays the remaining tuition. The Java bootcamp covers Java, JavaScript, MySQL, and object-oriented programming.