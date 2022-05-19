Cryptocurrency burst onto the scene several years back, but it remains as popular and lucrative as ever before.

There are 34 million adults in the US alone who own cryptocurrency, with payment value expected to surge by 70% in 2022. Already, 3.6 million people use cryptocurrency, or crypto, and it shows no signs of slowing down. You could benefit from major gains if you know what you are doing, and that is where a reliable crypto app can help, giving you the information and tools you need to be successful.

Whether you are just getting started or are an experienced investor, these are our picks for the best crypto apps.

Coinbase Best crypto app overall Fees Many of the fees assessed by Coinbase are calculated at the time of purchase and based on factors like the size of your order, the payment method you choose, and market conditions. It does, however, charge these upfront fees. Coinbase wallet currency conversion: 2.49% of ATM withdrawal plus ATM fees



Coinbase transaction fee: $0



Credit transaction for BTC collateral: 2%



International transactions: 0%



Monthly fee: $0



Staking commission: 25% Coinbase is also a popular and of the best crypto apps available today, chosen by more than 89 million people. It makes it easy to get started with access to hundreds of different crypto that you can choose from. There are also several options for the crypto currency you hold in your digital wallet, like decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs. You have the option of adding a Coinbase Visa debit card that allows you to receive up to 4% back on purchases when you use the card. There are tons of resources available online that spell out the details of investing in crypto currency, while also educating users on how to buy and sell. Plus, if you sign up before July 6, 2022, you are automatically signed up for a chance to win $1 million worth of Bitcoin. Pros Cons 100+ types of crypto currency

Funds are insured

Excellent mobile app Pricey fees

Restricted alt coins Read the latest: Coinbase March analysis

Binance.US Best crypto app for experienced traders Fees General spot trading fee: 0.1%



Buy Crypto: 0.5%



Sell Crypto: 0.5% Binance.US has an upfront fee schedule available for your review. Binance.US is the American arm of Binance, a well-known and of the best crypto apps available today, working with more than 100 cryptocurrencies. For beginners, there are special features designed to provide the utmost convenience. You can set your portfolio on auto-pilot because Binance.US will handle all of the little details. The app will invest for you based on dollar-cost averaging when you set a custom schedule. If you need to check funds, it is a simple matter to manage your wallet so you can buy whatever crypto you want. While it does embrace beginners, this is also an app that greatly benefits more experienced traders. The exclusive interface offers order books that are available in real-time, plus charting tools and personal trade history. With its low fees, it is an especially great choice for the most advanced investor. Pros Cons Low fees

Works for passive income

Plenty of educational resources Not available in all states

More limited than Binance

Read the latest: Binance Launches Bifinity

Crypto.com Best crypto app for debit cards Crypto.com Fees Annual fee: $0



Credit card purchases: 2.99%



Maker fees: 0.04% - 4.0%



Taker fees: 0.1% - 0.4% Founded in 2016, today Crypto.com is used by more than 50 million people located all around the world, including in locations such as Singapore, Brazil, Australia, and even Turkey. Available are more than 250 types of cryptocurrency and over 20 fiat currencies. You simply fund your account via your credit or debit card, or you can opt for a bank transfer. Either way, there is no lock-up period. Where it really gets lucrative is with the Crypto.com Visa Card. With this metal card, you can receive up to 8% back when you use your card, as well as rewards of up to 14.5% on the crypto assets you hold and 10% for stablecoins. This is in addition to the $750 million in insurance coverage that is included. Depending on your needs, the Visa card is available with a CRO stake of anywhere from $0 to $400,000. Pros Cons Visa card available

Multiple options for crypto

Reasonable fees Fees are on the higher side

Not all services available in the US Read more: The latest news with Crypto.com

eToro Best crypto app for support Fees Buying cryptoassets: 1%

Selling cryptoassets: 1% eToro offers a detailed breakdown of transaction limits based on how you trade. eToro is used by more than 25 million people, making it one of the more popular apps for trading. It features common cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum but also 22 more with the company boasting 1,788 stocks and 221 EFTs. Here, you can skip the usual commissions, as there are none, and there is also the option to purchase fractional shares, if preferred. Where eToro is truly unique is in the number of tools that it offers. CopyTrader is one example, allowing you to mimic the trading style of eToro's Popular Investors as they share strategy with you on coins to trade and percentage of return, all based on your preferred risk level. You also have the option of premade portfolios that are approved by eToro's own investment committee. To get started, you simply create a CopyPortfolio and join the vast online network available for financial help and advice. You will always stay plugged in with both web-based and mobile push notifications. Pros Cons Compatible with 30+ cryptocurrencies

Social trading feature

Minimal opening requirement Limited state availability

Restrictions for margin trading

Kraken Best crypto app for low fees Fees Kraken stablecoin fee: 0.9%

Other cryptos/pairs: 1.5%

Payment card processing fee: 3.75% + $0.25

Digital wallet payments processing fee: 0.5% For trade-specific fees, Kraken offers a detailed price structure. Kraken has an impressive spread, boasting over nine million users and serving more than 190 countries. It also shares its quarterly trading volume, which amounts to more than $207 billion, and boasts as much as 23% in rewards for clients, equaling more than $100 million. Kraken has been on the crypto scene since 2011, allowing users both advanced and new to trade quickly at competitive rates without the fuss. With world class security, users can trade fiat for crypto to trade in minutes. Plus, we love that it offers 24/7/365 customer service support so there is always someone to help whenever and if ever you hit a snag. All it takes is $10 as an initial deposit to fund your account, and then you are on your way! Pros Cons Low fees

Built-in security protocols

Several types of crypto are available Funding can be difficult

Not available in all states

What is the best crypto app? Coinbase is the best crypto app overall, but one size doesn't fit all. However, it is important to explore different options so you can be sure to find the best cryptocurrency app for your needs. Our list is an excellent place to start. Crypto app Fees Number of cryptocurrencies Coinbase Varies 90+ Binance.US 0.5% 80+ Crypto.com 0.1% - 0.4% 250+ eToro 1% 30+ Kraken 0% - 0.26% 110+

Which is the right crypto app for you? Cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity, so there are many apps that offer trading services. These are our expert recommendations based on our study. Choose this crypto app... If you... Binance.US Want an app worthy of high-volume trading Coinbase Want a user-friendly app that promotes growth Crypto.com Prefer a debit card for your transactions eToro Want an app with competitive rates Kraken Favor high volume trading but don't want to pay for it

How did we choose the best crypto apps? In trying to determine the best crypto apps, there were several factors we consider in our analysis. These are some of the considerations that may help you in your own search. Types of currency: There are several types of cryptocurrency that are available today beyond the typical Bitcoin. If there is a specific cryptocurrency you will want to use or if you simply like variety, be sure to confirm that the crypto app you choose comes with the options you need.

There are several types of cryptocurrency that are available today beyond the typical Bitcoin. If there is a specific cryptocurrency you will want to use or if you simply like variety, be sure to confirm that the crypto app you choose comes with the options you need. Fees: Each crypto app assigns users particular fees, whether it is for trading or for withdrawing funds. Either way, review a fee schedule to see what kinds of charges you may incur with your account.

Each crypto app assigns users particular fees, whether it is for trading or for withdrawing funds. Either way, review a fee schedule to see what kinds of charges you may incur with your account. Funding methods: To make an exchange, you need to first fund your account, but you may find that some apps only permit certain funding methods, such as a mailed check, online transfer, or credit card payment. We recommend that you determine which types of funding will work best for you before committing to a particular app.

To make an exchange, you need to first fund your account, but you may find that some apps only permit certain funding methods, such as a mailed check, online transfer, or credit card payment. We recommend that you determine which types of funding will work best for you before committing to a particular app. Security: Solid security protocols are critical when choosing the best crypto app so you can be assured that your personal information is safe while using the service.

What is cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency is a newer type of financial currency that grows in popularity with each passing day. It is held virtually or digitally and reinforced by extra security protocols furnished via cryptography.

What is a cryptocurrency app? A cryptocurrency app allows users a place to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency. It works like an exchange that updates market prices in real-time, so you can deposit currency and make transactions based on the cryptocurrency of your choice.