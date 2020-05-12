Face masks for businesses and professionals: Where to buy online

Although some states and parts of the world are beginning to re-open, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are still urging people to wear non-medical face masks and coverings when outside the home.

These are different from N95s or even loose-fitting surgical masks. They can be reusable cloth masks, bandanas, scarves, or any other fabric (such as cotton, silk, and linen) that helps protect you against large particles and droplets. They must cover the nose and mouth and should be washed in hot water and dried on high heat between uses to kill bacteria and viruses.

If your business plans to re-open soon, or if you are preparing to return to work, here is a selection of non-medical face masks and face coverings that are professional-looking to wear and are best suited for the workplace. But be sure to follow the latest guidelines on hygiene and social distancing, in addition to masks, as you navigate the new normal post-COVID-19.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

SwimSpot 100-pack face masks for $250 SwimSpot, a swimsuit company, is selling non-medical, laser-cut face masks made from polyester and spandex materials. This particular set comes with 10 masks in the color black for $20. There are other masks available, with most five-packs starting at $10 and 100-packs going for $250. View Now at Swimspot

Threadless 100% of the net proceeds go to MedShare Threadless sells masks made of three-ply polyester. The masks also feature a built-in wire that forms to your nose. There are tons of design themes, from Star Wars to cats. We picked out this safe blue (Pantone's color of 2020) for you to consider. Each mask is $17. The company promises to donate 100% of the net proceeds to MedShare, a national non-profit organization that recovers surplus medical supplies. View Now at Threadless

Emilia George Sustainable masks with a flexible nose bridge Emilia George, a maternity wear brand, is selling face masks with two layers of Cupro (a 100% sustainable and eco-friendly fabric). There's also a webbed interfacing middle layer and a flexible nose bridge design that supposedly works well for glass wearers. The masks cost $10 each and come in a variety of colors. View Now at Emilia George

Tilit Recycled hemp masks with bulk discounts Tilit, a New York City-based workwear brand, sells face masks made from recycled hemp and organic cotton blend. For every mask bought, it is donating a mask to a food service worker or medical professional. Bulk wholesale orders for under 100 pieces will be discounted (but are not part of the donation offer), and there's custom ordering available, plus financing through AfterPay. View Now at Tilit

Hot Topic Cotton masks with Klarna financing Yes, Hop Topic still exists. And, yes, it sells face masks that are professional enough to wear to work. Here is a standard black one made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex. It's $10 on sale, plus Hot Topic offers four-month financing through Klarna. Shop around, though, as there are other patterns. View Now at Hot Topic

Radian Jeans Bulk discounts for non-profits and corporations Radian Jeans is selling masks made from two layers of knit jersey fabric. They come in packs of five for $25. The retailer says it offers bulk discounts to non-profits and corporations for their employees and clients, and it can also print logos (email first: pr@radianjeans.com). View Now at Radian Jeans

Vistaprint Masks with a 'Replaceable Nanofilter System' Vistaprint makes face masks with a custom "Replaceable Nanofilter System," which the retailer describes as "advanced filtration" that "blocks airborne contaminants without trapping moisture." The masks start at $18 each and are available to pre-order now, with shipping from May 28. View Now at Vistaprint

Kenny Flowers Buy a beachy mask, and one will be donated These Kenny Flowers masks are beach-themed for those of you who want something more exciting. For every mask you buy, one will be donated to Bali to help those in need. As of May 8, Kenny Flowers says it has donated 14,065 masks. A three-pack of masks costs $24, and you can get financing for them through Affirm. View Now at Kenny Flowers

Other places to check for masks online

Still looking for a face mask to buy online? Perhaps shop local. Facebook Marketplace is a good online tool to use to find face mask sellers nearby. Just be sure to follow safe social distancing and hygiene practices when you pick up your masks. Etsy is another option if you're looking to buy homemade face masks online from individual sellers. Ebay, too.

Finally, check out Amazon. It's beginning to sell bulk quantities of face masks, coverings, and even surgical masks again. Just double-check the shipping dates to be sure you're not waiting months for your delivery. Our sister site, CNET, has a thorough roundup of the best face masks to buy right now and where to get them, as well.