Best gifts: Practically indestructible gadgets

I tend to harshly treat my tech. I expect items that I pay good money for to last. But, unfortunately, often they let me down at the most inconvenient times. I drop phones more often than I care to admit, regularly spill coffee at my desk causing a major panic, and I generally am a bit too rough with my tech kit. I need items that last a good length of time.

I looked at many alternatives and even rugged accessories for my gadgets, and these robust items can cope with rough handling.

Practically indestructible tech

Leatherman

Leatherman Tread bracelet for $175



If you love the functionality of your Leatherman -- but want a customized version -- try this wearable. Fully adjustable, you can add and remove links to get the bracelet you need. It is TSA-compliant for travel and has box wrenches, hex drives, screwdrivers, a SIM card pick, cutting hook, socket drive adaptor, oxygen tank wrench -- and, most importantly, a bottle opener.

American Tactical Supply Co.

American Tactical Supply Co. Tactical Self-Defense Pen for $14



This ink cartridge ballpoint pen will work in all conditions. It is made from impact-resistant aircraft-grade aluminum and has a carbide tip glass breaker and a DNA catcher. Its durable construction means that you can use it in self-defense, and it sits unobtrusively in your pocket should you need to use if for ordinary functions such as writing.

Grandtec

Grandtec 109 key silicone keyboard for $20



The Grandtec keyboard is ultra-flexible with a USB interface, hotkeys, and power management keys. It is made from industrial grade non-allergenic silicone rubber which is washable, sterilizable, and rollable.

Doogee

Doogee S90 for $433

The Doogee S90 has a 6.18-inch screen with 2246 x 1080px resolution, It weighs 300g, and has extra optional magnetic modules that clip onto the back of the phone. Modules include a 5,000mAh battery, night vision camera, speaker, gamepad. walkie-talkie, or a printer. It supports wireless charging and has NFC and has tools such as a plumb bob and spirit level.

Nano Tech

Nano Liquid Screen Protector for $11

This liquid screen protector act as invisible shields for your cell phone providing invisible protection. It has a 9H rating for surface hardness. It's water- and scratch-resistant, and it will work on curved surfaces. Add a couple of drops directly to your phone screen.

Aqua Quest

Aqua Quest Storm Waterproof Laptop Case for $35

The Aqua Quest Storm is made from 420D ripstop nylon, making it waterproof and durable. It has welded seams and a double ziplock seal, and velcro flap to keep water out. It has a removable padded sleeve. It will fit most models of tablets and laptops.

IoSafe

ioSafe SoloPRO 4TB fireproof and waterproof external hard drive for $665

The SoloPRO external hard drive can cope with a temperature of up to 1,550 degrees F for up to half an hour to protect your data. It will survive being submerged in water up to 10 feet deep for up to 72 hours, whether in fresh or saltwater. It can be bolted to any surface to prevent theft.

Stewart/Stand

Stewart/Stand RFID Blocking Stainless Steel Billfold Wallet for $39



This stainless steel threaded wallet blocks RFID connections at 13.56MHz but will allow you to use your 125KHz proximity card whilst in the wallet. It has three credit card pockets, a stash pocket, a compartment for bills, and a window for your ID card.

Elan Publishing

Indestructible Field Notebook for $11

These synthetic paper notebooks are waterproof, tear-proof, and weatherproof. You can use normal ballpoint pens or pencils to write in the rain or underwater. Available inbound, or spiral-bound form.

Nokia

Nokia 3310 3G for $55

The classic durable Nokia 3310 was re-released in different colors and a customizable UI. The revamped model also has 3G, Bluetooth, and includes a slot for a micro SD card and has a headphone jack. The 3310 is perfect for those who are tired of ultra-slim flexible phones and are nostalgic for the classic Snake game.

Panasonic

Panasonic Toughbook CF-31 for $550

This military-grade Toughbook can cope with a 6-ft drop, vibration, rain dust, shocks, freeze/thaw cycles, and temperature fluctuations. It is housed in a magnesium alloy case and comes with Windows 10 Professional installed. Inside there is an Intel Core i5 3rd gen processor, 13.1-inch XGA touchscreen, 8GB RAM, 240GB SSD hard drive, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.