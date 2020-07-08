Best Google Chrome extensions 2020 - Reader's choice

One of the reasons that the Google Chrome browser is so popular is the massive ecosystem of extensions that exists around it. You think it, and chances are there's an extension available that allows you to do just that.

There are literally thousands upon thousands of extensions.

Back in June I put together a list of my top Google Chrome extensions, but you amazing readers sent me such an amazing selection of extensions that I've either overlooked or never heard of that I thought I'd put together a shortlist of the best reader-submitted extensions.

And there are some good ones here!

eyeCare Not only does this extension remind you to take a screen break every 20 minutes, it also offers some handy eye exercise suggestions. View Now at Chrome Web Store

Honey I'm not into coupons that much, but if you are, Honey will help you find and automatically apply coupons whenever you shop online. View Now at Chrome Web Store

Zoom Scheduler Doing a lot of Zoom meetings lately? Zoom Scheduler allows you to, well, schedule Zoom meetings directly from Google Calendar. You can also use it to start an instant meeting, and also schedule a meeting for others. So very useful at the moment! View Now at Chrome Web Store

EditThisCookie This one is for developers and power users -- add, delete, edit, search, protect and block cookies. You can even export and import cookies. This is a very powerful tool. View Now at Chrome Web Store

Picture-in-Picture Extension (by Google) Does what is says on the tin really -- Picture-in-Picture allows you to watch videos in a floating window so you can keep an eye on what you're watching while interacting with other websites or applications. View Now at Chrome Web Store

Awesome Screenshot & Screen Recorder A screen capture tool built directly into Chrome. A fantastic tool for people who want to capture the contents of web pages without the hassle of using a separate utility. You can also record the desktop, a tab, or the stream from a cam. And you can then go on to add narration over the top. A nice, very useful extension. View Now at Chrome Web Store