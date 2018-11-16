Best Lenovo Black Friday 2018 deals: ThinkPad laptops and more

The manufacturer's online store will be offering hourly doorbuster sales, including a $99 IdeaPad notebook.

By for Laptops & Desktops | | Topic: Hardware

lenovo-black-friday-2018-ad-deals-laptops-notebooks-thinkpad.jpg

Lenovo 2018 Black Friday ad

The world's biggest PC maker has elaborate plans for its online store come Black Friday, with Lenovo promising laptop doorbusters nearly each hour from early on Thanksgiving morning through the end of Black Friday itself. Here's a breakdown of those deals -- highlighted by a $99 IdeaPad 130s special -- along with Black Friday specials on Lenovo laptops from other retailers.

Thanksgiving

10 a.m.
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen): $1,499.99

11 a.m.
Thinkpad X1 Carbon (Core i7-7500U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch full HD display): $1,139.99

1:00 p.m.
IdeaPad 130 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive, 15.6-inch display): $299.99

3:00 p.m.
Flex 2-in-1 (Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14.1-inch display): $399.99

4:00 p.m.
IdeaPad 330 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch display): $599.99

6:00 p.m.
IdeaPad 130 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB, 15.6-inch display): $529.99

7:00 p.m.
ThinkPad E575 (AMD A10-9600P, 8GB RAM, 500GB, 15.6-inch display): $399.99

8:00 p.m.
ThinkPad T480 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch display): $779.99

9:00 p.m.
IdeaPad 530 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch display): $699.99

11:00 p.m.
IdeaPad 330 (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 15.6-inch display): $879.99

Midnight
IdeaPad 130s (Intel Celeron N4000, 2GB, 32GB SSD): $99
IdeaPad 330 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch display): $399.99

Black Friday

8 a.m.
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch touchscreen): $1,2499.99

9 a.m.
Thinkpad X1 Carbon (Core i7-7500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch full HD display): $899.99

1:00 p.m.
Yoga 720 2-in-1 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12-inch full HD touchscreen): $599.99

4:00 p.m.
ThinkPad L380 Yoga (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch touchscreen): $779.99

6:00 p.m.
Flex 6 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14.1-inch touchscreen): $649.99

Lenovo's website isn't the only place to find deals on its laptops. Here are a selection from other retailers if you're shopping elsewhere on Black Friday.

Best Buy

130-15AST (AMD A6, 4GB, 500GB hard drive, 15.6-inch display): $199.99
Chromebook MT8173c 2-in-1 (MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, 11.6-inch touchscreen): $179.99

Costco

IdeaPad 330 (Core i5, 12GB, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch touchscreen): $449.99

Microsoft Store

Flex 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB, 128GB SSD, 14-inch full HD touchscreen): $499

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen): $499.99

Staples

330s (AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch full HD display): $469.99

Related Topics:

Laptops PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Sean Portnoy

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3