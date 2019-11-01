Best Lenovo Black Friday 2019 deals: $99 laptop, $210 desktop PC

See also Latest computer news at CNET

Dell is usually the first tech company from which we see a Black Friday ad each year, but this year a rival has had its deals leak first. Lenovo's 30-page ad has hit the Black Friday aggregation sites with scores of sales on its laptops and desktops, including the inevitable $99 notebook special.

See it now: Lenovo's Black Friday 2019 sale

Black Friday 2019: Best Lenovo deals

The deals below were recently leaked. We plan to update this piece over time with official deals, so bookmark this page.

Lenovo IdeaPad 130s for $99 ($100 off)

See it now: Lenovo

That laptop is the IdeaPad 130s, an 11.6-inch portable with an Intel Celeron N4000 laptop, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. Lenovo has added a bit of a wrinkle to the deal by carving out three separate chances for you to snatch it as the sub-$100 price point (compared to the current price of $199.99). Not only will it be available at midnight on Black Friday (Nov. 29), but you can also grab it at midnight on Thanksgiving or this coming Monday (Nov. 4) at 9am The catch for early birds is that only 500 units will be available on the 4th and 1,000 on the 28th.

Lenovo ThinkPad E495 for $299 ($280 off)

See it now: Lenovo

If you'd prefer a bit more power, the value line of Lenovo's ThinkPad notebooks will see an impressive doorbuster price of its own: The ThinkPad E495 (AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 14-inch display) is currently priced at $580, but at 9am on Black Friday it will drop to just $299.

That's a far better deal than the Chromebook C330 doorbuster at 8am Black Friday -- Lenovo claims that it's an $80 price reduction to $199.99, but you can purchase one right now on the company's website for $229.99. The C330 "deal" is the type we warn about each Black Friday shopping season: the original list price suggesting a big discount, but the current online price already reflecting a big cut. That 50% off advertised might only be a 10% reduction from today's price. That's why it's fair to be a bit suspicious when you see "lowest price ever" as Lenovo touts a few times in its ad.

Lenovo 2-in-1 Yoga C930 for $970 ($155 off)

See it now: Lenovo

Thankfully, the $969.99 midnight Thanksgiving doorbuster price for the 2-in-1 Yoga C930 (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, 13.9-inch screen) is a healthy $155 lower than the current price for that configuration, even if the Black Friday ad suggests the price being discounted is $1,499.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $999 ($450 off)

See it now: Lenovo

Likewise, the 9am Black Friday doorbuster of a ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch display) for $999 is more than $450 off today's price (compared to the $2,199 original price listed in the ad), whereas the $599 1pm Thanksgiving doorbuster ThinkPad E490 (Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-inch screen) is just $75 less than the current price (not the $1,509 listed original price).

Lenovo Legion Y740 for $1,280 ($250 off)

See it now: Lenovo

Gamers can get $250 off the current price for the 17.3-inch version of the Legion Y740 (Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive and 356GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics ), which will be available for $1,279.99 at 9am on Black Friday.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 310s for $210 ($70 off)

See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo isn't going as low as $99 for a desktop PC, but $209.99 (compared to $280 current price) gets you the IdeaCentre 310s, which features an AMD A6-9225 processor, 4GB of RAM, and terabyte hard drive. Other desktop deals include the gaming-friendly IdeaCentre T540 (Core i5-9400F, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics) for $699.99, or $150 off the current price.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 for $160 ($80 off)

See it now: Lenovo

You can even get $80 off Lenovo's answer to the Amazon Echo Show, the Smart Tab M10, which comes with a 10.1-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and support for Amazon Alexa voice commands for $169.99 starting Thanksgiving at 9am

These are just the highlights of Lenovo's Black Friday deals. You should check out the link above to the full ad -- but just make sure to open Lenovo's online store in another browser tab to see how much you'll really be saving.