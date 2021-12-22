Best mouse 2022: Perfect options that will click with any user

Computers are with us at the office, at home, at school, and in just about every other space we humans inhabit. As they continue to become a more and more prevalent part of our lives, the ways in which we interface with them grow more important as well. For the most casual users out there, any mouse or touchpad will likely do. But, if you're tech savvy enough to have clicked on this article, chances are you want a little bit more from your computing experience.

A high-quality, purpose built mouse can make or break your personal satisfaction with your system. It doesn't matter how high-end your laptop is, or how powerful your desktop's components are, if the main way in which you interact with them has a flaky connection, unresponsive buttons, or just isn't comfortable for you.

This list will delve into both the productivity mouse and gaming mouse markets to provide you with the best options for every type of computer user. Whether you're looking for a top-end mouse to ease your photo and video editing, an ultra-portable option to toss in your laptop bag, or a do-it-all mouse that's just as good at mowing down enemies as it is at plowing through spreadsheets, we've got you covered.

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse Bluetooth mouse that will offer years of service A super-comfortable mouse, built from quality materials (the base has Teflon inserts for smooth gliding, and the scroll wheel is machined from aluminum). It features three customizable buttons that you can assign to app-specific functions to boost your productivity. An awesome mouse at a great price. Pros: Lightweight

Comfortable

Comes in a range of colors Cons: Uses AA batteries rather than rechargeable (unless you kit it out with rechargeable AAs)

Not ambidextrous

Alternatives: Both Logitech and Corsair offer their own takes on the macro-pad mouse form factor

offers a very similar shape and button panel, but uses an older sensor and stiffer cable that we found to result in a less responsive and pleasant experience. However, its $40 price tag means you can test out this style of mouse without having to invest much in the experiment.

Corsair's iteration, the , offers a rounder shape and a button panel that can be slid forward and back to better fit your hand size. It's priced similarly to the Naga X, but its RGB lighting strips and faux-steel button texture may skew too far into the gamer aesthetic for some.

Logitech G903 Lightspeed 11 customizable buttons and a wireless charging system Need buttons? Lots of buttons? The Logitech G903 Lightspeed offers an amazing 11 -- yes, 11! -- buttons that you can customize to your heart's content. It's also wireless, but to eliminate all the hassles associated with charging, this features the world's first and only wireless gaming mouse charging system to keep you in the game -- or working -- for longer. There are endless features to tweak and play with -- from lighting to weight -- so you can truly make this mouse your own! Logitech has designed the G903 Lightspeed to be ambidextrous, so it's great for everyone! Pros: Ambidextrous

Lots of buttons and features

Super precise

Built-in battery and wireless charging system Cons: Priced at over $100

Alternatives:

The was designed to be an on-the-go gaming mouse. However, this goal resulted in a device that's received nearly universal praise as a candidate for everything from a full-time gaming mouse for your desktop to an excellent compact productivity mouse. While it can't match the MX Anywhere 3's scroll wheel or software features, it does offer versatile battery options, running on any AA or AAA battery. Like the MX Anywhere 3, it also supports both Bluetooth and RF, but weighs less than 60 grams while doing it.

Microsoft's unusual take on the ultra-portable mouse also deserves a look. The actually folds flat to stow away in a shape that's barely any thicker than the average tablet. While it snaps into something closer to a normal mouse shape, it'll never be the most ergonomic device to use. However, the novelty, compactness, and touch-sensitive scrolling make it an unusual option that's sure to get a curious glance or two when out and about at the coffee shop.

Logitech M535 Low-cost and a long battery life Small, compact, but with an awesome 10-month battery life. It works with pretty much any device that you can use a mouse with, and features a convenient set of controls that allow you to customize the basic functions. The compact design is also ambidextrous, so it's great for both right- and left-handed people. Pros: Ambidextrous

Long battery life

Compact Cons: Powered by AA batteries

Alternatives:

Unfortunately, there's really noting exactly like the MX Master 3 for Business that we can recommend. However, there is one other highly viable solution to high-interference environments: a corded mouse. For the best of those, take a look at our next category.

SteelSeries Sensei 310 Lightweight gaming mouse that's corded A high-performance, ambidextrous gaming mouse that's also perfectly at home in the office, and it comes with a price tag that is very reasonable for a regular mouse -- let alone a gaming one. This is a corded mouse, so there are no charging hassles involved and you're always ready for action. There are eight customizable buttons, allowing you to set it up as simply or as complicated as you want it to be. It's also very lightweight, so you can use it for hours without feeling it in your neck, shoulders, and wrists. Pros: Corded (for some, this is a pro)

Lots of buttons

Lightweight

At home in the games room and office Cons: Corded (for some, this is a con)

Alternatives:

Razer once again offers a cost-effective alternative here with its . It offers an equally ergonomic, somewhat smaller, shape to the G403, and is frequently available for less than $30. It's a hard price to beat, especially when taking into account the model's excellent sensor, optical switches, and one of the best cables on a corded mouse we've ever tested.

Users that want something larger without any added weight can also consider the This unit uses honeycomb holes in the shell to drive down weight without adding any of the discomfort or creaky, low-quality feelings that similarly pierced mice can often suffer from. Despite this rare accomplishment, it too is often available for $40 or less.

Logitech MX Ergo Comfortable, customizable, and a battery that lasts four months Not a mouse, but an ergonomic trackball that Logitech says creates 20 percent less muscular strain than a mouse (and who couldn't do with less muscular strain in their lives?). The MX Ergo is comfortable, customizable, offers high-precision scrolling and cursor movement, and it has a very futuristic look that is bound to attract attention. And it features a built-in battery that only needs charging every four months! Pros: Ergonomic design

High precision

Long battery life Cons: Odd design can take time to get used to

Alternative:

From the gaming side of things, also offers a budge-friendly option in a larger size. Typically priced at less than $50, and often available for under $30, the G305 comes in a wide variety of colors, includes easy AA battery swaps for 250 hours of runtime, and has internal components so good that mouse enthusiasts frequently remove them for use in custom-designed and 3D printed mice that sell for hundreds of dollars.

Alternative:

Razer has yet to update its flagship wireless mouse for the ultra-lightweight era, but the remains an excellent option, even years after its initial release. Its super-responsive optical switches, excellent sensor, truly ambidextrous design, and included dock can all be had for less than $90 most days. It also has one of the most loved, and most-copied shapes around thanks to its comfortable curves and rubberized sides. It does come in at a beefier 74g weight, but that might actually be a bonus for some users.

Alternative:

offers even more buttons than the G903, but misses out on the Powerplay compatibility and reconfigurable side inputs. It also relies on replaceable batteries instead of a built-in, rechargeable cell, which can be either a pro or a con, depending on your priorities. However, its ability to connect via Bluetooth as well as its USB receiver, and its dual connectivity with two simultaneous devices give it a leg up on the G903. For less than $50 it's a great choice if you're alright with a beefier, less game-focused shape.

What's the "best mouse"? The one that fits you best. We're all different. I like the thumb-operated MX Ergo, but that's not for everyone. You need to see what works for you.

What's the difference between a gaming mouse and a regular mouse? Normally, it's higher precision and more buttons and game-related features.

Can you use rechargeable AA batteries in mice that use AAs? I've done it with no problems on loads of mice. If in doubt, consult the manufacturer.