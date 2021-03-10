Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best mouse in 2021: The top computer mice compared

Finding yourself spending more and more time working from your home office? Time to kit it out with quality mice so you can get more work done in less time, and also keep your hands and wrists healthy.

COVID-19 has done more for working from home in a year than I expected to see happen in a decade.  People have left -- or been pushed out of -- their offices and have had to set up home office spaces, whether it's a simple desk in a spare room or a full-blown converted shed. Having the right equipment is essential for remote workers, as it can boost productivity and comfort. 

A good mouse, along with a good keyboard, makes a huge difference. Here are some of the top mice to buy. Most of them are great for all you left-handed people out there, too.

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse

Bluetooth mouse that will offer years of service

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse

A super-comfortable mouse, built from quality materials (the base has Teflon inserts for smooth gliding, and the scroll wheel is machined from aluminum). It features three customizable buttons that you can assign to app-specific functions to boost your productivity.

$36 at Amazon

Logitech G903 Lightspeed

11 customizable buttons and a wireless charging system

2020-09-15-12-31-57.jpg

Need buttons? Lots of buttons? The Logitech G903 Lightspeed offers an amazing 11 -- yes, 11! -- buttons that you can customize to your heart's content. 

It's also wireless, but to eliminate all the hassles associated with charging, this features the world's first and only wireless gaming mouse charging system to keep you in the game -- or working -- for longer. There are endless features to tweak and play with -- from lighting to weight -- so you can truly make this mouse your own!

Logitech has designed the G903 Lightspeed to be ambidextrous, so it's great for everyone!

$123 at Amazon

Logitech M535

Low-cost and a long battery life

Logitech M535

Small, compact, and 10-month battery life. 

It works with pretty much any device and features a convenient set of controls that allow you to customize the basic functions. The compact design is also ambidextrous, so it's great for both right- and left-handed people.

$35 at Walmart

SteelSeries Sensei 310

Lightweight gaming mouse that's corded

2020-09-15-12-33-22.jpg

A high-performance, ambidextrous gaming mouse that's also perfectly at home in the office, and it comes with a price tag that is very reasonable for a regular mouse -- let alone a gaming one. 

This is a corded mouse, so there are no charging hassles involved, but there are eight customizable buttons, allowing you to set it up as simply or as complicated as you want it to be. It's also very lightweight, so you can use it for hours without feeling it in your neck, shoulders, and wrists.

$49 at Amazon

Logitech MX Ergo

Comfortable, customizable, and a battery that lasts four months

2020-09-15-12-34-47.jpg

Not a mouse, but an ergonomic trackball that Logitech says creates 20% less muscular strain than a mouse (and who couldn't do with less muscular strain in their lives?). The MX Ergo is comfortable, customizable, offers high-precision scrolling and cursor movement, and it has a very futuristic look that is bound to attract attention.

And it features a built-in battery that only needs charging every four months!

$99 at Walmart

