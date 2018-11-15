The Office Depot and OfficeMax ad is out, and it includes several steals on office products -- duh! -- and electronics.

See it now: Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday sale

If you're looking for a laptop, desktop, printer, tablet, computer desk, office chair, or any other type of office product, this should be the first place you shop. It has pre-Black Friday deals and full Black Friday and Cyber Week sales. The month of November is packed with discounts.

Black Friday sales start online at 12:01am on Nov. 22, and you'll be able to pick up your purchases in store on Black Friday starting at 8am. The stores will be on closed Thanksgiving. Anyway, here are some of the best deals we've spotted.

Best Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday 2018 deals

(Image: Office Depot)

Office Depot and OfficeMax have lined up plenty of deals on HP laptops and desktops, obviously, with one standout being the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook (runs Chrome OS), though if you want to save $10 further, Target has the same model even cheaper. We also like the Lenovo Flex (runs Windows 10) deal here, as it is the best we've seen so far. Both of these laptops aren't pro workstations, but they're great for getting quick stuff done on the go.

If you don't need a computer and are looking to outfit your office or workspace with new gear, consider the up to 60-percent-off deal on office chairs and Magellan furniture. Maybe even pick up a new Canon Laser printer at half off, or get a huge 32-inch monitor from Dell.

Honestly, there are so many other reduced items at these sister retailers that it's really worth checking out their entire sale here. Be sure to compare the discounts offered by other retailers, too, some of which we've rounded up in ZDNet's Black Friday hub here.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.

