Best phone 2022: Top 10 smartphones you should buy

Today's smartphones provide incredible mobile computing experiences to help you get work done away from the office, in the field, and wherever your remote location may be. Certainly, people have different mobile needs, but every smartphone on this list is more than capable of providing all the essential functions that most users could ever want in a mobile device.

Some smartphones excel at photography, some phones can serve as a small tablet, and still others are rugged enough to withstand a drop in the field. The term "best" may be specific to your needs, but there are some truly standout smartphones that are better than others.

These are the top 10 smartphones that we currently recommend as the best of the best.

Best overall smartphone Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Image: Apple Display: 6.7-inch OLED (2,778 x 1,284-pixel resolution) at 458 ppi | CPU: Apple A15 Bionic chip | RAM: TBD | Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Rear cameras: 12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide (120-degree field of view), 12MP telephoto (6x optical zoom) | Front camera: 12MP | Weight: 240g | Dust/water resistance: IP68 Apple's biggest and most feature-rich iPhone is a mouthful, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple listened to customers, and while the phone looks just about the same as last year's 12 Pro Max, it is a tad thicker with a larger capacity battery and longer battery life.



The display now supports a refresh rate up to 120Hz while optical zoom on the telephoto camera is improved to 6x. Macro photography and cinematic video modes are new features in the camera system that are sure to please photographers and videographers alike.



Apple continues to actively improve iOS 15 while also offering 1TB of internal storage so you can capture content to your heart's delight. See the full review: iPhone 13 Pro Series review

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price starts at $1,099 for the 128GB model and ranges up to $1,599 for the 1TB storage capacity. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in graphite, silver, gold, and sierra blue. Pros: High quality ceramic glass and stainless steel materials

Best video recording performance

High-quality cameras

Stable and well supported by Apple Cons: Expensive

Wide and heavy

Best foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Image: Samsung Main display: 7.6 inches (2,208 x 1,768-pixel resolution) Dynamic 120Hz AMOLED | Cover display: 6.2 inches (832 x 2,268-pixel resolution) AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 | Internal Storage: 256GB/512GB, UFS 3.1 | Rear cameras: 12MP rear f/2.4 telephoto, 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras (123-degree field-of-view) | Front cameras: 10MP f/2.2 camera on the cover display and 4MP camera under the main display | Weight: 271g While I put the iPhone 13 Pro Max as the best overall phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best overall phone for productivity. The addition of S Pen support and an IPX8 water-resistant design makes the Z Fold 3 the perfect phone and mini tablet I could ask for, and it is very well optimized for getting work done on the go. Given the excellent pre-launch offers and trade-in deals, I purchased a 512GB model to serve as my daily driver. In addition to the hardware improvements, Samsung made the purchase a bit easier with a $200 price cut compared to the previous Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 serves as a very capable smartphone and small tablet, providing an extremely strong and fast 5G connection in both modes. The outside display offers a typical 6.2-inch smartphone experience with the addition of 120Hz refresh rate support this year. The large 7.6-inch main display is stunning with a 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's lovely AMOLED technology, and special S Pen support. What could be more perfect for a Note and foldable fan? See the full review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review You get the fastest RAM and internal storage speeds available, S Pen support, water resistance, triple rear cameras, a 10MP front-facing camera, a unique 4MP under-display camera, and much more. The 4,400mAh battery easily gets you through a full day, even when using the large main screen. Pros: Stunning engineering marvel

Incredible AMOLED displays

S Pen support

IPX8 water resistance

Software optimizations for foldable and large display usage Cons: Expensive

No S Pen support on cover screen

Not the best Samsung cameras on the back

Best Android phone Google Pixel 6 Pro Image: Google Display: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution) | CPU: Google Tensor | RAM: 12GB | Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide (114-degree field of view), 48MP telephoto (4x optical zoom) | Front camera: 11.1MP | Weight: 210g | Dust/water resistance: IP68 Google's Pixel 6 Pro is the best smartphone currently available from Google. The Pixel 6 has many of the same specifications, with one less camera on the back and a slightly smaller display: the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sport Google's new Tensor processor. The Pixel 6 Pro is a flagship competitor and starts at $899 for the 128GB model, with the 512GB model priced at $1,099. You can purchase one in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, or Sorta Sunny with some limitations on storage capacity with the different color options. The cameras are clearly the focus of the Pixel 6 Pro with Google's amazing software, combined with leading hardware, to create arguably the best smartphone camera experience available today. See the full review: Google Pixel 6 Pro review In addition to the camera prowess, the phone is assured of receiving regular and timely software and firmware updates for years, similar to what Apple offers to iPhone owners. The phone is also powered by Android 12 with several optimizations for a personalized experience. Pros: Fantastic camera experiences

Optimized Android 12 interface

Timely updates and support for years

Unique hardware design Cons: Average battery life

Boxier, larger design is not the most comfortable to hold



RF performance is not as good as Samsung

Best iPhone for most people Apple iPhone 13 Image: Apple Display: 6.1-inch (2,532 x 1,170-pixel resolution ) OLED | CPU: Apple A15 Bionic | Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB | Rear cameras: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide (120-degree field of view) | Front camera: 12MP | Weight: 174g | Dust/water resistance: IP68 While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is clearly the best iPhone 13 model available, it is also a large smartphone with a hefty price tag. The iPhone 13 is the clear winner for most people, with a starting price of $799 and six color options. The Apple iPhone 13 is an interesting device since it has the exact same 6.1-inch display seen on the iPhone 13 Pro, so size and battery capacity are not differentiators here. There is one less rear camera on the iPhone 13, and there is no support for the LiDAR scanner. If the telephoto capability is not important to you, then you can save some money with the iPhone 13, and it does support 2x optical with the existing cameras. See the full review: iPhone 13 review It's great to finally see Apple start with a 128GB base model rather than charging people for a reasonable level of internal storage when there is such a focus on the camera capability. The phone also supports Apple's new Cinematic mode for video recording.



The iPhone 13 is 0.25mm thicker and 10 grams heavier than the iPhone 12, but users are sure to appreciate the improved battery life that comes with a bit more depth. Pros: Fast, reliable, and well supported

Good quality cameras

Attractive and fun color options

Tons of accessories, including MagSafe Cons: No high refresh rate display as seen on Pro models

No dedicated telephoto camera

Best Samsung Galaxy phone for most people Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Image: Samsung Display: 6.2 inches (2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution) 120Hz Infinity-O AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 | Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB | Rear cameras: 64MP rear f/2.0 telephoto, 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (120-degree field-of-view) | Front camera: 10MP f/2.2 camera | Weight: 169g | Dust/water resistance: IP68 The Samsung Galaxy S21 launched in January of 2021 but remains a top contender for the best Samsung Galaxy -- and some may argue, best Android -- phone for most people. But unlike its older siblings, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3, what sets the S21 apart isn't solely based on muscle and brawn. The overall package -- a mix of high-end internals and a "glasstic" (Samsung's label for plastic that feels like glass) build -- make the S21 the perfect phone for most. In a market full of large-display handhelds, the Galaxy S21 only sports a 6.2-inch panel with beautifully symmetrical bezels, making it easy to hold and use with one hand. You won't find a similar experience unless you pick up an iPhone 12 or 13 mini, or a Galaxy Z Flip. Still, Samsung managed to squeeze a capable 4,000mAh battery in the S21 and Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor to power the device. See the full review: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G review

So what are the drawbacks? After all, the phone cost significantly less than the other 2021 options from Samsung. Well, for $799.99 (and frequent promotions), the Galaxy S21 actually cuts less corners than you think. The backing, again, is made of glasstic, so it's not as shiny or premium as that of the S21+ and S21 Ultra, the display only ramps up to 1,080p resolution, the cameras are not as flashy as its siblings, and there's no charging brick in the box. If you can bare through those setbacks -- which I assure you, won't affect the overall mobile experience of the phone anyway -- then the S21 is a no-brainer pick for best Samsung Galaxy for most people. Pros: Small size in a sea of large slabs

Affordable and colorful

5G support for all bands

High-end internal specifications Cons: No charger in the box

No MicroSD card slot



Best phone with a stylus Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Image: Samsung Display: 6.9 inches (3,088 x 1,440-pixel resolution) 120Hz Infinity-O AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus | RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 | Internal Storage: 128GB storage (with microSD card) | Rear cameras: 12MP rear f/3.0 telephoto, 108MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (120-degree field-of-view) | Front camera: 10MP f/2.2 camera | Weight: 208g | Dust/water resistance: IP68 This category may be a bit debatable now that Samsung has added S Pen support to the S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3, but there is no silo for the S Pen in either phone. It's an extra accessory for these devices, and the hassle of carrying one around makes it less convenient than the Note series. It's not clear if we will see another Note from Samsung either. Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 series last fall, and it is clear the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best smartphones for productivity and an easy recommendation for those who love the S Pen. See the full review: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review The Galaxy Note 20 devices bring everything we saw on the Galaxy S20 series along with some improvements in the cameras. Of course, the S Pen is a staple of the Note series, and with the Note 20, we see more Air Actions that are actually proving to be quite useful and reliable this year. While LG has solid support for stylus use, nothing beats the functionality and capability of the S Pen. It is also housed inside of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, making it easily accessible for use all day long. Pros: Complete S Pen support with silo on the device

Incredible AMOLED displays

IP68 dust and water resistance



High quality cameras Cons: Expensive

Big phone

Best affordable 5G phone Google Pixel 5A with 5G Image: Google Display: 6.34 inches (2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution) OLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G | RAM: 6GB | Internal Storage: 128GB | Rear cameras: 12.2MP rear f/1.7 and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (107-degree field-of-view) | Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 | Weight: 168g The Google Pixel 4A 5G was a great 5G phone, but in 2021 Google replaced it with the 5A 5G that offers more and has a price of $50 less. At $449, it's one of the most affordable 5G phones we have seen released, and it includes some upper-level features such as IP67 dust/water resistance and a metal unibody design. In addition to the software being a focus for Google, the camera is another reason to buy the Pixel 5A 5G over other, better smartphone hardware. However, while others have three or four rear cameras, Google provides just two, so there are some limits on its capability as a daily shooter. See the full review: Google Pixel 5a with 5G review The all-new Android 12 powers the phone and you can expect consistent OS upgrades for three years. Monthly Android security updates are the most important software support for the enterprise, given major firmware updates tend to break things and be less stable immediately after release. Pros: Google Pixel camera is fantastic

5G support

Affordable

Long battery life

Timely updates and years of support Cons: Limited RAM and storage

Reports of overheating with extended camera use

Best Samsung camera phone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Image: Samsung Display: 6.8 inches (3,200 x 1,440-pixel resolution) 120Hz Infinity-O AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5 | Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB | Rear cameras: 10MP rear f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom and second 10MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 108MP wide-angle camera, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (120-degree field-of-view) | Front camera: 40MP f/2.2 camera | Weight: 229g | Dust/water resistance: IP68 Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the best overall smartphones today and the best that Samsung has to offer for camera performance. With a $200 price cut at launch, compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the phone is also one of the more affordable high-end flagship offerings. In addition to the latest and greatest specifications, the S21 Ultra 5G provides support for Samsung's S Pen, so you are no longer limited to just the Note line if you want stylus support. See the full review: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G review. If your job requires you to zoom into subjects from far away, no other phone beats the S21 Ultra in terms of telephoto capability and quality. Zooming up to 30x provides good quality images, but even beyond this level of zoom, there are practical reasons to see details of the subjects you are shooting. Pros: High quality and capable quad-camera system

Best telephoto shooter available

S Pen support

Incredible AMOLED displays



More affordable than the S20 series Cons: Large size phone

Best OnePlus flagship OnePlus 9 Pro Image: OnePlus Display: 6.7 inches (3,216 x 1,440-pixel resolution) 120Hz AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 | Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB | Rear cameras: 8MP rear f/2.4 telephoto, 48MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera, and 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 2MP monochrome camera | Front camera: 16MP f/2.4 camera | Weight: 197g OnePlus used to be the "flagship killer" brand but has since evolved into higher-priced flagships directly challenging the likes of Samsung and Apple. Compared to Samsung, OnePlus offers an experience that is free from ads and bloatware while also now providing some interesting features such as reverse wireless charging and adaptive 120Hz displays. The OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at about $200 less than Samsung's S21 Ultra, which is significant given that Samsung's price is also $200 less than its launch price in 2020. For less than $1,000, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a serious flagship smartphone to consider. See the full review: OnePlus 9 Pro review. The Hasselblad camera partnership was a major area that was presented and covered at the launch event but understands that only software enhancements are present in this first device with the Hasselblad branding on it. That said, camera performance has been great and clearly improved over what OnePlus provided in the past. One area that OnePlus leads the pack in is the charging capability of its phones. Warp Charge 65T support and Warp Charge Wireless 50 support are provided in the OnePlus 9 Pro. This means you can charge up your phone from 1% to 100% in just 29 minutes. The wireless charging even achieves this charging performance in 43 minutes, which is faster than wired charging of most other phones. Pros: Lovely, high-quality design

Ultra-fast wireless and wired charging capability

Outstanding specifications

Capable cameras Cons: Expensive

Hasselblad partnership in its infancy

Software experience is ever-changing



Best Microsoft phone Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Displays: Two 5.8 inch (1,892 x 1,344-pixel resolution) AMOLED | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | RAM: 8GB | Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB | Cameras: 12MP f/21.7 wide, 12MP f/2.4 telephoto with 2x optical, and 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (110-degrees field-of-view). 12MP f/2.0 front-facing camera | Weight: 284g The original Surface Duo suffered from old and missing basic specifications while launching a unique form factor that was much more than just a smartphone. Microsoft listened to feedback and offers significant improvements in the specifications this year so that the Surface Duo 2 matches other flagship smartphones in 2021. However, the focus on this phone is still on productivity, and it is perfect for those who multi-task and need to use two apps at the same time. The issue for Microsoft is whether or not there is a sustainable market for a device fit for these specific customers. See the full review: Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review. The story is not about just the improved hardware, though, and this smartphone's capability rests in the software enhancements offered by Microsoft. There were a few updates for the original Duo, but that device still runs Android 10, with Android 12 now present on the newest smartphones. The $1,500 starting price is tough to swallow, but maybe we will soon see fire sales on this second generation as we saw with the first generation. Pros: High-quality hardware

Capable software for multi-tasking experiences

Intuitive gestures

Stylus support Cons: Expensive

A poor history of software updates

Average camera performance

How did we choose these smartphones? The process to make our smartphone selections includes testing the phones for weeks, researching reviewer guides and manufacturer websites, talking with colleagues and other users who have hands-on experience with the smartphones, and then selecting the best from all of the available choices. Over the past year, we tested new phones from Google, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and several others. We likely will not see many new phones until the trade show and upgrade season starts up again in 2022, so enjoy the phone you have and discover all that it has to offer.

Which phones do ZDNet writers love? While we went through an extensive process to review and evaluate these phones, you may want to consider the experiences of others, too. We recently asked ZDNet's team of editors and contributors about their favorite mobile devices. Nearly two dozen shared with us their reasons for selecting their current devices as well as their future purchase plans and fantasy phones. Sixteen of 22 contributors use some Apple iPhone model, so I feel fairly secure in making the iPhone 13 Pro Max my top overall pick for best phone. Phones we love: ZDNet writers actually use these devices