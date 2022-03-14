Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Best smartwatch for kids 2022: Fun little wrist watches

Whether you want a kids' smartwatch for their safety, to encourage fitness, or to keep them busy with games, there are plenty of options available.

Kids are growing up with technology more than ever before. By the time they are toddlers, they know how to use a smartphone and watch videos or play games on a tablet. If your child wants a gadget of their own, a smartwatch for kids is a great introductory tech that can keep them entertained with games and keep you at ease with features like location tracking and chore reminders.

We've rounded up the best kids' smartwatches for little ones, bigger kids, active youngsters, and children just looking to be entertained by a fun gadget.

Fitbit Ace 3

Best fitness tracker

fitbit-ace-3.jpg
Fitbit

One way to get your kids to ease into the world of smartwatches is a fitness tracker, which can also bonus to get them to move more. The Fitbit Ace 3 has an animated clock face and fun band colors. With up to eight days of battery life, it tracks not only your child's movement but also their sleep and can even remind them when it's time for bed.

The Fitbit Ace 3 also allows your kid to participate in fun fitness challenges where they can compete with friends, siblings, cousins, or even you, to earn virtual badges if they win a challenge. This fitness tracker is recommended for kids ages six and above.

Pros

  • Tracks sleep
  • Makes exercising fun for kids
  • Good battery life

 Cons

  • No support for phone calls
  • Screen can be too small for some kids
  • Black and white screen instead of color 
View now at Amazon

Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX3

Best for taking photos

vtech-watch.jpg
Vtech

If your little one is obsessed with taking photos on your phone, they'll love the Vtech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX3. This watch has dual cameras that take pictures and videos and add effects like stamps, frames, and filters. Kids can set their clock face to a photo they took or choose from more than 50 animated ones.

This smartwatch also lets kids share preset messages to friends or siblings that also have a Vtech watch, and they can play games with them as well. In addition, parental controls allow you to give your kid daily reminders like when it's time to do chores or when they've reached their screen time limit. This smartwatch is recommended for kids ages four and above.

Pros

  • Calendar and calculator to help kids learn math
  • Parents can send reminders straight to watch
  • Fun camera with filters

Cons

  • Doesn't support phone or texting
  • No GPS
View now at Amazon

Apple Watch SE

Best for older kids

apple-se.jpg
Apple

Of course, a smartwatch list wouldn't be complete without an Apple Watch. While it's not made specifically with kids in mind, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent smartwatch for older kids with standout features plus parental control. Along with using it for phone calls and text messages, the Apple Watch SE also tracks your child's sleep, has state-of-the-art health trackers, an SOS feature, and can pair with thousands of apps.

You can utilize Apple's Family Setup to check your kid's location, set up shared contacts, set up screen time usage, and more. They don't even need their own iPhone to have an Apple Watch; they can pair it up with yours, so you're fully in control. This smartwatch is recommended for older kids, ages 10 and up.

Pros

  • Walkie-talkie function
  • GPS
  • Kids don't need a phone to have it—can sync up with your iOS device

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Only supports iPhones 
View now at Best Buy View now at Target View now at eBay

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3

Best for games

vivofit-jr-3.jpg
Garmin

Kids who like playing games will like this smartwatch option. The Vivofit Jr. 3 from Garmin lets your child unlock games and activities based on their daily activity time. Once they reach their goal, they can play a game right from their watch.

The Vivofit Jr. 3 has great parent features as well: Parents can schedule reminders for chores and other tasks from their phone, so their kid receives it on the watch, letting them know that playtime is over and it's time to clean up. This smartwatch is best for kids ages four through seven.

Pros

  • Long battery life
  • Lots of band design options, including Marvel and Disney Princess
  • Color display

Cons

  • No phone or text capabilities
  • No camera
  • Could use more variety of games 
View now at Walmart View now at Best Buy View now at Crutchfield

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch

Best for little kids

little-tikes-tobi-2.jpg
Amazon

As an introductory smartwatch for littler kids, the Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch is a great option that will entertain your child with basic features. The watch's face cycles through more than 100 animated facial expressions, and the arms and legs move with it.

There are also various games they can play that focus on brain development, fitness, and fun arcade games. A camera allows them to take photos from the watch, but parental controls ensure they're using the tech for a reasonable amount of time. Kids ages four and above will like this smartwatch's fun and quirky design.  

Pros

  • Camera
  • Fun and interactive robot design
  • Different games geared towards fun and fitness

Cons

  • Basic tech
  • Bulky on wrist 
View now at Amazon

How did we choose these smartwatches for kids?

We looked at the various smartwatches for kids available on the market today and chose our top picks based on reliable brands, price, kid-friendly features, and reading customer reviews.

In addition, we paid attention to watches with parental control features since parents want to be sure any device they give their child is secure and safe.

Do kids need a smartwatch?

Kids don't necessarily need a smartwatch, but a smartwatch is a good introductory device to technology. If your child has been begging for a phone, a smartwatch could be a good alternative that lets them have a fun piece of tech without the commitment and responsibilities of a smartphone. Plus, there are fewer parental controls to keep track of with a smartwatch versus a phone or tablet while still having the features kids love, like a camera, games, and a touchscreen display. 

Are there alternative kids' smartwatch options to consider?

Here are some other smartwatches for kids to look into:

Verizon GizmoWatch 2

$100 at Verizon

Angel Watch Series R

$179 at Angel Watch

TickTalk 4 Watch

$200 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Fitness | Best Lists | Sleep
Show Comments

Related