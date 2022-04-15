As a self-professed neat freak at work, this extends to my task management. So, there is nothing I love more than a great to-do app that will help me organize the many projects - both professional and personal -- that I have going on at any one time.

There have been many different to-do lists and apps throughout the years, but each year, it seems like there is a rush of new apps vying for the title of best to-do app. We took our time, carefully analyzing and testing the market's top choices to help you find the best to-do lists and apps to organize your life, however, and whenever you need them.

Any.do Best for habit-building (Image: Any.do) Price: Free or premium plans Any.do is an award-winning app that works with tasks, lists, and smart reminders to keep you organized in just one app. It uses both single and recurring reminders but more impressively, there is also the option for location-based reminders so you never forget a thing. If you are making your grocery list for the week, Any.do will automatically sort it, sharing it with friends and family and importing all of your favorite online recipes. The smart assistant is an invaluable resource to help with whatever task management you need to handle. Any.do syncs across multiple devices, including your smartphone, laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartwatch. You can customize it with beautiful themes when you upgrade to the premium plan. Any.do membership plans: Type of plan Cost Billing Free $0 None 1 month $5.99/mo. Monthly 6 months $4.49/mo. Every 6 months 12 months $5.99/mo. Annually Pros: No set-up fee

Free plan available

Easy handoff to devices Cons: No sub-tasks

Premium can be costly

No desktop version

Asana Best for teams Asana Price: Free or paid plans Asana is an excellent addition to teams, offering the ability to create tasks and assign them to team members. There is a list feature that makes it easy to see your to-do list for the day with Asana's exclusive Work Graph data model that allows teams to stay on track with projects and meet their deadlines. A mapping feature allows you to plan out each project in detail with an individual timeline that keeps your specific tasks on track and completed on time. You can also use the Automation feature that will instantly manage workflows and minimize the amount of time you spend on tedious details, and there is a built-in Forms option that will automatically sync with your database. Even better, there are over 100 integrations to simplify your life. This app provides data in real-time, so you can immediately see when updates are made, and tasks are reassigned. It is especially helpful if you are working on a deadline-driven project that has many different team members involved. Asana membership plans Type of plan Cost per user Free $0 Premium $10.99 annually

$13.49 monthly Business $24.99 annually

$30.49 monthly Enterprise Custom pricing Pros: Made for large groups

Free plan available

100+ integrations Cons: It may not best be suited for individuals

It may be overwhelming to new users

Can only assign tasks to single users

Habitica Best for motivation Habitica Price: Free or paid plans with in-app purchases Over four million people use Habitica to manage their to-do lists and tasks. This app manages to combine a working to-do list with actual habit- and goal-tracking through Habits, Dailies, and To Do's disguised as monsters. To earn points, you have to complete your tasks. When you fail to meet your goals, you fall behind in the game. It is designed to help with habit-building and boost productivity by allowing you to create and track daily habits that you want to achieve. You can choose a custom avatar and set up specific habits you want to create. If you fail to make your goals, there is a punishment feature. It also integrates a to-do list feature that helps keep you on track with everything you need to do. When you need a break from it all, you can join other Habiticans in a battle to fight off monsters and earn rewards with in-game purchases. Habitica membership plans: Type of plan Cost Monthly $4.99 3-month subscription $14.99 6-month subscription $29.99 Annual $47.99 Pros: Advanced tracking abilities

A fun way to conquer your to-do list

Free plan available Cons: Have to subscribe for premium options

In-app purchases required for in-app purchases

Basic tracking for to-do lists

Microsoft To Do Best for Microsoft users Microsoft Price: Microsoft paid subscription required If you are a Microsoft user, Microsoft To Do could be the perfect tool to help you manage your to-do list. It seamlessly integrates with your Microsoft subscription, working with critical software and apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You also have the option to create tasks directly from Outlook, helping you manage your emails that much more smoothly. You can use unique steps to track tasks and assign due dates with custom reminders, so you do not fall behind. The My Day feature helps with daily items, while the weekly view helps you plan for the days ahead. There is a desktop to-do list app, as well as a mobile version, to help you streamline your tasks and organize your day that much easier. Microsoft To Do membership plans:

Monthly plan Annual plan One-time purchase Personal Plans Microsoft 365 Personal $6.99 $69.99 - Microsoft Family $9.99 $99.99 - Office Home & Student 2021 - - $149.99 Business Plans Microsoft 365 Business Basic $6.00/user - - Microsoft 365 Apps for Business $8.25/user - - Microsoft 365 Business Standard $12.50/user - - Microsoft 365 Business Premium $22.00/user - - Pros: Both home and business plans

Smart suggestions

Integrates with Microsoft 365 Cons: Not ideal if you don't use Microsoft

Microsoft subscription required

Limited features

Remember the Milk Best design Remember the Milk Price: Free or paid plan With Remember the Milk, you can skip the handwritten reminders and instead use a to-do list app that is built for instant reminders, so you do not forget important details - like remembering the milk. The Smart Add feature skips the monotony of data entry and allows you to quickly and efficiently add tasks to your to-do list, so you don't fall behind on the day's business. You can set up reminders in case an alert comes at an inconvenient time. Remember the Milk also integrates with multiple devices and systems, including iOS, Android, and BlackBerry. You can also set up custom alerts via text message, email, or even Twitter. A free plan offers your basic functionality, but you can upgrade to the paid plan for a monthly fee. Remember the Milk membership plans: Type of plan Cost Free $0 Pro $39.99 Pros: Streamlined and clean interface

Simple to use

Multiple integrations Cons: Tons of integrations

It can be confusing at first

Some lags with the mobile app

Trello Best for productivity Trello Price: Free and paid plans Trello boasts some pretty impressive user stats, with over one million teams using the platform across the world, including Google, Fender, and Costco Wholesale. Create a Trello board to get started and add projects with unique individual tasks through lists and cards. Each card can have its own conversations, attachments, and task details, plus there is the ability to assign tasks to others. You can choose from several outlooks: Timeline view to manage your projects in a single glance, Calendar to better manage your time, and a table view so you can work between projects with ease. Trello also provides exclusive productivity metrics available on your Dashboard, which displays stats quickly and easily. When you are working within a team, Trello is uniquely qualified to help with group-based features that also encourage individual accountability. Trello membership plans: Plan Monthly price per user Annual price per user Free $0 $0 Standard $6 $5 per month Premium $10 $12.50 per month Enterprise $17.50 $210.00 per year Pros: Free plan available

Team-based features

Multiple outlooks Cons: The paid plan required for advanced features

Best suited toward teams

It can be too detailed for some users

What is the best to-do list app? Our pick is Any.do, but one size doesn't fit all The best to-do list app is one that organizes your tasks while also streamlining tasks and improving communication amongst teams. Our list of the best to-do lists and apps is a fantastic place to begin your search. Product Free Plan Paid Plan Compatibility Any.do ✔ ✔ Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Apple Watch, Android Wear, Chrome Asana ✔ ✔ Android, iOS, macOS Habitica ✔ ✔ Android, iOs Microsoft To Do

✔ Android, iOS, macOS, Windows Remember the Milk ✔ ✔ Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Linux, macOS, Microsoft Edge, Windows, iOS, Apple, Blackberry, Amazon Fire, Apple Watch Trello ✔ ✔ Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, iOS, Android, macOS, Windows

Which is the right one for you? It can be overwhelming to determine which to-do app is the right one for you -- especially when you are overloaded with work and simply do not have the time to take on another task. To help you find the best to-do app for you, consider our expert recommendations. Choose this to-do list app... If you... Any.Do Prefer voice commands Asana Need help with workflow management Habitica Need extra motivation Microsoft To Do Want Outlook integration Remember the Milk Want a user-friendly app Trello Need easy task management

What is a to-do list app? A to-do list app is one that helps you organize your workflow with specific tasks, checklists, or any other organizational method that can help you complete your projects correctly and on time.

Why do I need a to-do list app? A to-do list app can help you detail and monitor each task's detailed workings. In addition to its organizational benefits, it can also help coordinate projects across different teams with abilities like note-taking, comments, and attachments.

How did we choose these to-do list apps? To find the best to-do lists and apps, our editorial team of experts consider the following: Price: While some apps are free, others may carry a one-time or regular subscription fee that can eat into your profits.

While some apps are free, others may carry a one-time or regular subscription fee that can eat into your profits. Functionality: We consider the specific organizational features that each to-do list app offers, like lists, conservations, and attachments.

We consider the specific organizational features that each to-do list app offers, like lists, conservations, and attachments. Reminders: Part of an efficient to-do app is one that helps you keep your deadlines while maintaining your timelines for you and offering regular reminders to keep you on task. Before you choose the best to-do list app for you, be sure to compare multiple options to see which features are best suited to your needs.

Are there alternative to-do list apps worth considering? In looking for the best to-do lists and apps, three were several programs we also considered. These are some of the apps that almost made our list:

To begin using your to-do list, all you need is the right device. Be sure to check out our top picks for 2022's best computers, best laptops, and best gaming PCs to meet all of your needs!