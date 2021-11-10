Best toaster oven 2021: Breville, Cuisinart, and more

Toaster ovens have come a long way since their inception. These oft-overlooked devices can allow for faster and healthier cooking with a series of new modern features that incorporate some of today's very best technology.

Toaster ovens have a series of benefits over other cooking appliances. They preheat quickly, much faster than a conventional oven, and yet you do not have to sacrifice functionality. These miniature ovens can perform several functions beyond the everyday toaster, including baking, broiling, and roasting. From baking a pizza to roasting a chicken, toaster ovens can help you make all of your favorite dishes without the fuss of a full-size oven. This method also allows you to reduce your overall energy consumption, helping to keep those utility bills low each month.

These are the best toaster ovens of 2021 for your household.

Toaster oven comparison

Product Price Color Dimensions (in.) Watts Convection Functions Warranty Breville Smart Oven Pro $349.95 $223.95 Stainless steel 18.5 x 14.5 x 11 1800 ✔ 10 1 year Cuisinart Chef's Convection Oven $247.99 Stainless steel 20.87 x 16.93 x 11.42 1800 ✔ 15 3 years Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4-Slice Toaster Oven $56.99 $39.99 Stainless steel 8.97 x 16.12 x 11.93 1200 ✘ 3 1 year Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven $229.99 Stainless steel 20.21 x 15.33 x 8.15 1800 ✘ 8 1 year Panasonic FlashXpress $149 Silver, black, white 12 x 13 x 10.25 1300 ✘ 6 1 year

Buyer's guide

Slow cook At a glance Sleek in brushed stainless steel, the Breville Smart Oven Pro is a countertop oven that offers ten unique cooking presets. The auto-shutoff feature prevents overcooking, while the interior light turns on automatically to provide easy viewing. With a large capacity, an oven is recommended for households with up to six people. It is big enough to toast six slices of bread, bake a 13-inch pizza, or bake with a muffin tray. You can also use the slow cooker feature when you use a 4.4-quart Dutch oven. In addition to an LCD display, the Smart Oven Pro boasts its own exclusive Element iQ System, combining five independent quartz elements with smart algorithms. The result is more evenly and properly cooked food each time. There are other special cooking functions to choose from, too. The Slow Cook feature lasts up to 10 hours before automatically turning to warm, and you can reduce cooking times by as much as 30% when you choose convection mode. A one-year warranty is included with your purchase. Accessories Oven Rack

12 x 12-inch Enamel Baking Pan

12 x12-inch Enamel Broiling Rack

13-inch Non-Stick Pizza Pan Pros: 10 cooking settings

Slow Cook function

LCD display Cons: Hefty price tag

No 9 x 13" pans

Hot exterior during use

Keep Warm At a glance With a 0.95 cubic-foot capacity, the Cuisinart Chef's Convection Oven has enough room for your 9"x13" pan of brownies or an entire 13" pizza. In fact, there are several settings based on the size of your pizza with automatic adjustments based on temperature and size. That is just one of the many benefits you will find with the Chef's Convection oven. Home chefs are sure to appreciate a total of 15 different functions, including speed convection and a dual cook feature. With nine toast settings, this oven uses exclusive advanced heating and cooking technology with Cuisinart's signature Always Even Toast Shade Control, so you can choose exactly how well-done you want your food. The digital display comes with a blue backlight and LED buttons for easy control, plus there is an interior light built-in so that you can check on progress. In addition to two racks, your set comes with all of the accessories you need, like a pizza stone and broiling pan. Safety also remains a priority with BPA-free materials and a convenient auto-slideout rack. Cuisinart offers a three-year limited warranty for the Chef's Convection Oven. Accessories 3-inch pizza stone

2 cooking racks

9 x 13-inch baking pan

Broiling pan Pros: Extra-large capacity

15 cooking functions

Extended warranty Cons: Hefty price tag

Very heavy model

The door can get stuck

The Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4-Slice Toaster Oven is designed to serve as a countertop toaster oven, one that does not take up too much room but also delivers high performance. The roll-top door is an added convenience, tucking out of the way so you can handle your food without trouble. It also makes it much easier to keep your machine clean since the door does not collect any debris when it is rolled up. Combined with the removable crumb tray, it is a very simple oven to maintain.

There are three functions - bake, broil, and toast - that are all simplified by the inclusion of two rack positions. Still, there is plenty of room for the smaller household. The Easy Reach oven fits up to four slices of toast or a 9" pizza. There is a 30-minute timer that includes an automatic shutoff feature, plus there are contoured knobs for easy control throughout the cooking process.

A one-year warranty is included with the Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4-Slice Toaster Oven.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Best for storage Amazon Features: Air Fry

Air Roast

Air Broil

Bake, Bagel

Toast

Dehydrate

Keep Warm At a glance The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven has multiple capabilities packed into an 1800-watt machine. It incorporates the latest trend of air frying, helping your family eat healthier with up to 75% less fat. You still receive all of the benefits of a traditional toaster oven, plus new features like Air Roast and Air Broil with exclusive Digital Crisp Control Technology. Also included is a unique convection integration, helping to create an all-in-one design that can accommodate all of your cooking needs. Its extra-large capacity offers 45% more usable cooking space, accommodating your 13" pizza, six chicken breasts, or up to nine slices of toast. Bake mode cooks up to 40% more evenly, while Air Roast mode cooks up to 60% faster than a traditional oven with just a 60-second preheat. The process is made easier when it comes time to clean up, thanks to a removable crumb tray and a handy back panel for deep cleaning. A one-year limited warranty secures your purchase. Accessories Wire rack

13 x13-inch nonstick sheet pan

13 x13-inch air fry basket

Removable crumb tray

Chef's cookbook with 15+ recipes Pros: Included air fryer

Extra-large capacity

Fast preheat Cons: Only 8 functions

Short in height

Must clean after each use

How did we choose these products?

To find the very best toaster ovens of 2021, we performed a thorough analysis. We review thousands of real consumer reviews to understand best how each product holds up over extended use, as well as overall customer experience and satisfaction.

Before buying a new toaster oven, these are some considerations to help:

Cooking methods: Toaster ovens can perform a variety of functions, including baking, broiling, toasting, warming, and defrosting. Some even have convection capabilities.

Size: Consider what kind of dishes you cook and what space is required. For example, if you want to use your toaster oven for cooking a whole pizza or roasting a turkey, you will require more space than someone who is just interested in toasting bread, baking cookies, and warming frozen waffles.

Design: Think about what kind of a footprint your toaster oven will leave in your kitchen. The larger the oven, the harder it will be to store.

Style: If you choose a countertop model, style may also be critical since you will look at it every day.

Technology: Smart ovens may incorporate greater functionality, offering digital touchscreens, mobile controls, and smart cooking technology.

Racks: Most toaster ovens traditionally have two racks, but you may find some models with just one or even three racks.

Construction: Most toaster ovens are made of stainless steel with features like a removable crumb tray. Also, consider what kind of materials are used; materials like stainless steel can help determine durability.

Ultimately, it is important to find the right toaster oven for your needs.

Which is the right one for you?

There are countless options for toaster ovens, especially from the same manufacturers, so it can be challenging to navigate. This guide can help you find the right fit for you.

Choose this product... When you... Breville Smart Oven Pro Don't have a lot of time to waste Cuisinart Chef's Convection Oven Want the most options Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4-Slice Toaster Oven Doesn't have a lot of room to spare Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Want a product that's easy to store Panasonic FlashXpress Eat a lot of packaged or frozen foods

Toaster oven FAQ

What is the difference between a toaster and a toaster oven? When comparing a toaster oven versus a toaster, the main difference is functionality. While a toaster only has the one function of toasting, a toaster oven has several functions that can include baking, grilling, and broiling.

How many functions should a toaster oven have? The number of functions you need depends on the type of cooking that you do. Several functions are available in a toaster oven, including settings for broiling, baking, roasting, and grilling. Some toaster ovens also include convection and air frying features.

How much does a toaster oven cost? The toaster ovens on our list range from $33.99 to $350, depending on what you need. Many options are available today, so it just depends on whether you are looking for a budget-friendly or premium model.

