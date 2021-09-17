Best VPN for iPhone and iPad 2021

Image: Daniel Romero via Unsplash

My iPhone offers pretty good connectivity, but tends to be hamstrung by the limits imposed by my cellular carrier. Even though I have an unlimited data plan, using my phone as a hotspot is limited to a very short amount of time before I start to rack up extra fees. When traveling, and working for a few hours every night in a hotel lobby or coffee shop, my so-called unlimited hotspot service just won't cut it.

That means I've had to rely on local Wi-Fi for both my iPhone and iPad. Let me put it bluntly: using a local hotel, airport, school, or coffee shop Wi-Fi is terrifying. There's no telling what's monitoring traffic, and even if the hotel has encrypted Wi-Fi, you never know what's running on that network. That's why running a VPN is essential, and I've long recommended having a VPN service that works with both your iPhone and iPad -- I tend to use both extensively while on the road.

In this article, we're looking at four VPN services we've come to know over the years, who offer solid iPhone and iPad clients and good performance. Let's take a look at each.

IPVanish 4.5 App Store average, 77.2K ratings Simultaneous Connections : Unlimited

Unlimited Kill Switch: Yes

Yes Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chrome, plus routers, Fire Stick, and Kodi Logging: None, except billing data

None, except billing data Servers: 1,500



1,500 Locations: 75

75 Trial/MBG: 30 day IPVanish is a deep and highly configurable product that presents itself as a click-and-go solution. I think the company is selling itself short doing this. A quick visit to its website shows a relatively generic VPN service, but that's not the whole truth. Also: My in-depth review of IPVanish Its UI provides a wide range of server selection options, including some great performance graphics. It also has a wide variety of protocols, so no matter what you're connecting to, you can know what to expect. The company also provides an excellent server list with good current status information. There's also a raft of configuration options for the app itself. IPVanish provides even more iOS support than ExpressVPN, supporting devices back to iOS 11. That provides support for iPhones back to the iPhone 5s, the iPad mini 2, and the original iPad Air. In terms of performance, connection speed was crazy fast. Overall transfer performance was good. However, from a security perspective, it wasn't able to hide that I was connecting via a VPN -- although the data transferred was secure. Overall, a solid product with a good user experience that's fine for home connections as long as you're not trying to hide the fact that you're on a VPN. The company also has a partnership with SugarSync and provides 250GB of encrypted cloud storage with each plan. View now at IPVanish

Isn't iCloud+ Private Relay a VPN? Why do I need another VPN? So let's be clear. iCloud+ Private Relay is a feature of iCloud+, coming sometime in late 2021. If you buy any iCloud storage, you'll get the iCloud+ features. But while Private Relay can hide your email address and location, it only does it when you're using Safari. If you're using Chrome (or any applications that use the Internet directly), you're out of luck. It also shows up as proxy server so if you don't want anyone to know you're using a VPN, you're out of luck. You also can't change or hide your location, as you can with a full VPN. Private Relay is a feature of iCloud+. A VPN is a full security solution.

Do I need a VPN if I just use my carrier's data? Maybe. That depends on how much you trust your carrier -- and wireless signals have been intercepted. You're better off encrypting your data when it's in motion, whether you use Wi-Fi or a carrier connection.

Doesn't iOS include VPN services in the OS? Yes, if you're connecting to a corporate VPN server, as detailed here. But if you're connecting to other destinations on the internet, you're probably going to want to use a commercial VPN service.

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.